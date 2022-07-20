Skip to main content

Report: City Football Group Player Savinho Set To Join PSV On Loan

Having signed for French club Troyes just two weeks ago, Brazilian winger Savinho seems to be on the move again with a loan to PSV Eindhoven close to being completed. 

Troyes currently compete in the French Ligue one and are a part of the City Football Group ownership structure. The ownership group currently have 11 clubs under their umbrella, with the 'crown jewel' of those teams being Manchester City. 

Savinho

Savinho was bought for €6.5million by the French club on July 1, which represents a fairly low fee given the Football Group's other transfer dealings with City. The choice to bring him to Troyes and not Manchester City was an interesting one, with fellow Brazilian youngster Kayky being signed and subsequently placed into City's academy last season in a similar deal. 

However, it seems the higher-ups within the Football Group want to see Savinho given more chances within senior football. The youngster has already had a taste of playing in Atletico Mineiro's first team, where he made his debut at just 16 years of age in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 18-year-old has gone on to play for the Brazilian club 33 times, scoring two goals. Savinho has also been capped at under-15, under-17 and under-20 levels for Brazil. 

Savinho would most likely be capable of developing at Troyes, where City's Issa Kabore impressed so much last season, but it appears the Group have opted to send him out on loan to Holland. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the winger will be in Eindhoven today to complete his medical with PSV and that the move will be officially announced on Friday. 

Given that Savinho was bought by Troyes and not Man City, it's unclear where his long-term future lies. If the youngster is to impress heavily over the next few years then it wouldn't be a shock if City were to ultimately purchase him. 

However, the most likely scenario would be for the Brazilian to be flipped for a big profit in the future, should he continue to develop at such a fast rate. This seems to be the plan for Kabore, who was purchased by the Football Group two years ago and assigned to Man City. 

Kabore has spent the entirety of those two years out on loan and now seems likely to be sold this window, with the defender being linked with several clubs this window. It would be no surprise if Savinho were to follow a similar path and earn the Football Group some serious profit in the process.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Rodri PL title
News

'Second Family'- Manchester City Star Rodri Shares Motivation Behind Contract Extension

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Has Signed A Contract With Arsenal

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago1011828571h
News

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Ranks High In Full-Back Statistics From Last Season

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Brighton Can't Agree On Fee For Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Open Official Talks With Brighton For Defender Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko Deal From Manchester City To Arsenal Is Completed

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
imago1013271240h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Complete Deal For 16-Year Old Emilio Lawrence From Everton

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Lionel Messi and Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Shuts Down Any Neymar Rumours

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago