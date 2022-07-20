Report: City Football Group Player Savinho Set To Join PSV On Loan

Having signed for French club Troyes just two weeks ago, Brazilian winger Savinho seems to be on the move again with a loan to PSV Eindhoven close to being completed.

Troyes currently compete in the French Ligue one and are a part of the City Football Group ownership structure. The ownership group currently have 11 clubs under their umbrella, with the 'crown jewel' of those teams being Manchester City.

Savinho was bought for €6.5million by the French club on July 1, which represents a fairly low fee given the Football Group's other transfer dealings with City. The choice to bring him to Troyes and not Manchester City was an interesting one, with fellow Brazilian youngster Kayky being signed and subsequently placed into City's academy last season in a similar deal.

However, it seems the higher-ups within the Football Group want to see Savinho given more chances within senior football. The youngster has already had a taste of playing in Atletico Mineiro's first team, where he made his debut at just 16 years of age in 2020.

The 18-year-old has gone on to play for the Brazilian club 33 times, scoring two goals. Savinho has also been capped at under-15, under-17 and under-20 levels for Brazil.

Savinho would most likely be capable of developing at Troyes, where City's Issa Kabore impressed so much last season, but it appears the Group have opted to send him out on loan to Holland. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the winger will be in Eindhoven today to complete his medical with PSV and that the move will be officially announced on Friday.

Given that Savinho was bought by Troyes and not Man City, it's unclear where his long-term future lies. If the youngster is to impress heavily over the next few years then it wouldn't be a shock if City were to ultimately purchase him.

However, the most likely scenario would be for the Brazilian to be flipped for a big profit in the future, should he continue to develop at such a fast rate. This seems to be the plan for Kabore, who was purchased by the Football Group two years ago and assigned to Man City.

Kabore has spent the entirety of those two years out on loan and now seems likely to be sold this window, with the defender being linked with several clubs this window. It would be no surprise if Savinho were to follow a similar path and earn the Football Group some serious profit in the process.

