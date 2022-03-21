Skip to main content

City Football Group ‘Willing to Pay’ €3 Million to Secure Ecuadorian Starlet - Fenerbahce Also Interested

The City Football Group apparently have set their sights on Ecuadorian centre-back Jackson Porozo from Boavista, as per a report from Portugal.

At this point, it is clear to see that Manchester City have a penchant for signing South America’s finest young talent.

While Gabriel Jesus’ addition from Palmeiras in 2017 is perhaps the most notable successful instance of such signings, the recent acquisitions of Yan Couto, Kayky and Julian Alvarez to name a few are other examples of this transfer strategy.

City's parent organisation, widely known as the CFG, currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

imago1002619134h

This time around, the Sky Blues’ parent company have been linked with the signing of a rising star from the continent.

imago0040845647h

As per a report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the City Football Group are said to be ‘willing to pay’ a fee of around €3 million to complete the signing of Ecuadorian defender Jackson Porozo.

imago1006777437h

Further details suggest that Boavista are understood not to deem the outlay as ‘sufficient’ for one of their side’s most valuable assets.

CFG’s main rivals for the 21-year old’s signature are Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce, whose interest in the Ecuadorian international is also claimed to have been ‘dampened’ due to the €4.5 million fee set by the Portuguese outfit.

It is yet to be revealed whether the umbrella company are considering putting in an improved bid for Porozo, or whether the plan is headed towards securing his services for Pep Guardiola’s side.

While there is no doubting the prodigious centre-half’s potential, he currently fits the bill of a CFG signing as it is impossible to imagine the youngster usurping senior defenders such as Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium.

If the City Football Group end up maintaining their interest in Jackson Porozo, that is perhaps the biggest indicator of how much they believe in his ceiling for the future - with a move to club in Europe seemingly imminent.

