City in Talks With Clubs Over James McAtee Exit, Potential Move for Juventus Heavyweight Being Studied - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 27th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, as we enter the final week of the January transfer window.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City are on the 'trail’ of Paranaense left-back Abner Vinícius (21) and ‘want to buy him' this summer. However, the Brazilian club plan to renew his current contract - which expires in 2024 - and increase his €25 million release clause. (TuttoMercatoWeb, Sport Witness)

Manchester City are studying a potential move for Paulo Dybala and are willing to put a salary in double figures per season on the table for him. Pep Guardiola has always been a big admirer of the Argentine forward. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, AlbicelesteTalk)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Rangers have joined the hunt for James McAtee. Manchester City officials are in talks with a number of clubs about the player – to try and determine who will be the best option for him, if he was to leave. (TEAMtalk)

Manchester City are considering options for Morgan Rogers with lack of game time on-loan at Bournemouth. (Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

