City left-back heading for exit door, agent confirms interest in midfielder - Man City Transfer Breakdown #10

The transfer window is well and truly on. From youngsters set to leave to possible midfield gems on their way to Manchester, we've got you covered for all of the Manchester City transfer news of the last 24 hours...

The transfer window is well and truly on. From youngsters set to leave to possible midfield gems on their way to Manchester, we've got you covered for all of the Manchester City transfer news of the last 24 hours...

Oh, and for many of you, you'll be even more glad to possibly be seeing the back of a certain central defender in the coming days.

Youngster Ogbeta to look for a new home

[Rumour Rating: 8]

As Nigerian football outlet ANS reports, Manchester City youngster Nathanael Ogbeta is set to leave the Etihad club this summer as no new deal has been laid out in front of the 19 year-old.

As many young talents in English football are now finding, the pathway to first team football may seem more attractive through a foreign club and the young left-back will look to do just that.

This feels like a story that will likely play out exactly as rumoured. It is getting harder and harder for young talents to break through in the Premier League, sometimes even harder for Manchester City youngsters.

Ogbeta will likely have a new home come next season...

Eric Garcia inches closer to Barcelona

[Rumour Rating: 9]

The story continues to rumble on. After multiple ‘Here we go’s’ from Fabrizio Romano, it appears Eric Garcia is inching even closer to a hometown return with Barcelona.

Manchester City executives may have to bite the bullet on this one. In the summer they rejected an offer reportedly as high as £18 million. It is worth mentioning that when that offer came in, City had yet to acquire Ruben Dias.

Now it appears the young defender could leave England for free, as he is now available to sign a preliminary contract with a foreign club. The rumour rating of '9' is a no-brainer to me.

I see all too much smoke from this story for there to not be fire...

Locatelli’s agent confirms City interest

[Rumour Rating: 6]

After the news broke of Manchester City interest in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, the player’s agent has since confirmed the interest to be real.

However, the 23-year-old may not be first priority for the Etihad club in that position. While the Italian looks to be a perfect deep-lying playmaker for Pep Guardiola, the recent rumours of Manchester City’s interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria have had more traction.

Locatelli may one day be a City player, and he would likely be a very good one, but for now, the rumour rating of '6' is down to to his place in the pecking order for City’s scouting department.

-----

You can follow the author here: @abooker17

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra