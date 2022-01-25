City Owners Believe Pep Guardiola Can Be Persuaded into Contract Extension, Julian Alvarez Closes in on Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 24th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City are set to confirm the signing of River Plate forward, Julian Alvarez. (Graeme Bailey, 90Min)

It is likely that Julian Alvarez will not move to Manchester City until next summer at the earliest, but he will be considered as a first-team signing. Until Alvarez is ready to move to England, City will consider loaning him back to River Plate or arranging another loan elsewhere. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Manchester City remain open to the idea that Julian Alvarez could be part of Pep Guardiola's senior squad next season, but his arrival would not change their plans to sign an established striker in the summer. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Talks are said to be progressing well over Manchester City's deal for Julian Alvarez. City are expected to pay in the region of £17M, but the forward is also expected to remain on loan at River Plate until the summer. (Lyall Thomas, Sky Sports)

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in showing a serious interest in PSV forward, Cody Gakpo (22). The player’s management have held talks with the two Premier League clubs. However, for the time being, the player will remain at PSV and is set to extend his contract until mid-2026. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

One of the names in the frame to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. (Simon Mullock, Mirror)

Manchester United are uneasy about a potential rising price for Declan Rice, with officials aware that Pep Guardiola has spoken within his own circle of how highly he is rated at the Etihad. Fernandinho is expected to finish playing at City at the end of the season and despite Rodri, Rice is greatly admired. (Terry Robins, Claret and Hugh)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

The Dutch FA sounded out Pep Guardiola about his future plans before he signed a new two-year extension with Manchester City. They were told that the manager had unfinished business with the club. But a future link-up was not discounted. (Simon Mullock, Mirror)

Manchester City will resist efforts to allow Liam Delap out on loan for the second half of the season. (Simon Bajkowski, Manchester Evening News)

Latest City Contract News

Manchester City’s owners believe Pep Guardiola can be persuaded to stay longer and build a lasting dynasty at the Etihad. The club’s trust in Guardiola is such that they will have no worries about allowing him to go into the final year of his current contract. (Simon Mullock, Mirror)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

