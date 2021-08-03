Claims From Portugal Reveal Rising Duo Are Bound For Man City in January Transfer Window

Manchester City have been linked to with a move for two of Sporting Lisbon’s most highly-rated players, according to the latest claims from Portugal.

City have been linked with a move for highly-rated Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes for several months despite rejections from the club, and according to one source, the young full-back alongside his teammate Pedro Goncalves will soon be headed to Manchester.

Nuno Mendes is one of the most highly-rated young footballers in the world at present, and the teenager has amassed many admirers from across Europe since his professional debut in 2020.

The full-back’s form saw him break into the Portuguese national team at just 18-years of age and Mendes, alongside his teammate Pedro Goncalves - who hit 23 goals in just 32 league appearances last season have been sensationally linked to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Translated and relayed by Sport Witness, former Sporting player Fernando Mendes has claimed on Portuguese TV station CMTV that he has been ‘told’ that both Nuno Mendes and Pedro Goncalves will be Manchester City players “in January”.

The former Sporting Lisbon player, now working as a pundit, provided no details to reinforce his claims, aside from relaying what he claims to have been ‘told’.

However, with Manchester City looking to spend upwards of £200 million on Jack Grealish and Harry Kane during the ongoing summer window, the acquisition of the Portuguese duo any time soon appears unlikely.

Earlier in the summer, Manchester City publicly denied that they were pursuing Nuno Mendes, whilst Pedro Goncalves being linked to the club also seems unrealistic given that the Premier League champions are well-stocked for attacking midfielders.

However, anything can happen in football, and whilst it’s possible that what Fernando Mendes purports to have been told may turn out to be true, it currently seems rather unlikely.

