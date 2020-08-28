Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already 'chosen to engage with' Manchester City.

From the second reports of Lionel Messi's request to leave the Camp Nou emerged earlier this week, there were really only two teams who would possess a serious ability to sign the 33-year-old Argentine forward - Paris and Manchester City. That being said, it does appear as though should Lionel Messi leave Catalonia, England would be his preferred destination.

According to L'Equipe journalist Florent Torchut, Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo Araújo called Jorge Messi - father of the Barcelona star and the man on top of the player's personal affairs - to enquire about his son's situation and also indicate the French club's interest.

However, the response was undoubtedly not what was desired at the Parc Des Princes, with L'Equipe stating that Jorge Messi made it very clear that Lionel had already chosen to engage with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

There have been claims to suggest that this is the case, with the Times reporting on Thursday night that Manchester City's chief executive Ferran Soriano would meet with Lionel Messi and his relevant representatives in Barcelona next week, with the intention of closing a deal.

The biggest sticking point in negotiations will undoubtedly be the fee involved in a transfer however, City may look to include fringe players in a cash plus player deal - the likes of Eric Garcia and Angelino have been mooted as potential choices, while other corners of European press have suggested that City could have up to €200 million to include as a cash sum.

