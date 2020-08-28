SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Freddie Pye

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already 'chosen to engage with' Manchester City.

From the second reports of Lionel Messi's request to leave the Camp Nou emerged earlier this week, there were really only two teams who would possess a serious ability to sign the 33-year-old Argentine forward - Paris and Manchester City. That being said, it does appear as though should Lionel Messi leave Catalonia, England would be his preferred destination.

According to L'Equipe journalist Florent Torchut, Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo Araújo called Jorge Messi - father of the Barcelona star and the man on top of the player's personal affairs - to enquire about his son's situation and also indicate the French club's interest.

fc-barcelona-v-real-valladolid-cf-la-liga

However, the response was undoubtedly not what was desired at the Parc Des Princes, with L'Equipe stating that Jorge Messi made it very clear that Lionel had already chosen to engage with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

There have been claims to suggest that this is the case, with the Times reporting on Thursday night that Manchester City's chief executive Ferran Soriano would meet with Lionel Messi and his relevant representatives in Barcelona next week, with the intention of closing a deal.

The biggest sticking point in negotiations will undoubtedly be the fee involved in a transfer however, City may look to include fringe players in a cash plus player deal - the likes of Eric Garcia and Angelino have been mooted as potential choices, while other corners of European press have suggested that City could have up to €200 million to include as a cash sum.

fbl-esp-liga-villarreal-barcelona

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt.

Jack Walker

Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

harryasiddall

Negotiations for Napoli centre-back on a 'stand-by phase' - Man City prioritising the signing of Barcelona star

Negotiations for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly are on a 'stand-by phase' as Manchester City are looking to prioritise the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

harryasiddall

"It's good for football!"- Mikel Arteta on Lionel Messi's possible move to England.

Mikel Arteta has come out with his support of a possible transfer that would see Lionel Messi come to the English Premier League.

Brendan Earley

Barcelona to announce Lionel Messi departure 'in the coming days' - Man City will NOT offer Bernardo Silva in negotiations

Barcelona will announce the departure of Lionel Messi on the club's social networks in the coming days, while Manchester City will not be offering Bernardo Silva in negotiations for the Argentine star, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

Man City agree personal terms with Lionel Messi - officials optimistic of transfer - The Lionel Messi Round-Up

As the news regarding Lionel Messi’s rumoured exit from Barcelona enter a third day, several journalists have suggested that Manchester City already have an agreement in place to sign the star and reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

Harry Winters

Man City instruct agent of Napoli star to submit offer of €60 million - deadline set for transfer

Neapolitan journalist Marco Giordano reports that Manchester City have instructed agent Fali Ramadani to offer Napoli €60M plus €10M in bonuses for Kalidou Koulibaly, however that is not an official offer.

Adam Booker

Man City could 'look elsewhere' as Koulibaly complications arise - Juventus defender identified as potential alternative

Manchester City may look elsewhere for their central defensive signing this summer after Napoli refuse to lower demands for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City have approach for Juventus star rejected - player not willing to move to Premier League

Manchester City have had surprise approach for Juventus defender and former target Leonardo Bonucci rejected.

Nathan Allen