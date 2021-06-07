Club Has 'Put Itself On The Waiting List' For Man City Forward - Player Among 'Top Tier' Transfer Targets

Serie A giants Juventus have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as one possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in their attacking line.

The Portuguese superstar has been mooted as potentially being offloaded by the Italian club as they look to redistribute wages and minimise overall spend this summer - and with the player having just one year remaining on his current deal, club officials are identifying possible options to replace him.

This search for a potential replacement has taken them to the Etihad Stadium, where Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has been sounded out as a potential option for the club, among several others - a player whom Juventus have previously being linked with in summer transfer windows.

While Mauro Icardi appears to be the main option, according to a report from Italy, in the event of Cristiano Ronaldo joining PSG in the coming months, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is listed alongside 21 year-old Fiorentina forward, Dusan Vlahovic.

On the topic of Pep Guardiola's Brazilian forward, Gazzetta dello Sport state that Juventus officials have set their sights on the player as part of their 'top-tier candidates' to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report draws attention to Manchester City's planned pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and how an operation that could hit the heights of €160 million would leave Gabriel Jesus 'on the sidelines' of the club's project moving forward.

As a result of the planned approach for Harry Kane from Manchester City, and the possibility of Gabriel Jesus falling out of favour at the Etihad, Juventus are claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport to have 'put itself on the waiting list' for the Brazilian international.

The 24 year-old has failed to establish himself as a serious contender to replace the now departed Sergio Aguero, following his move from Palmeiras in January of 2017.

Despite providing the odd crucial performance and moment, against the likes of Real Madrid in the Champions League and hat-tricks during the group stage of Europe's premier competition, Gabriel Jesus finds himself very much on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's plans moving forward.

The planned approach for Harry Kane, or any other marquee striker for that matter, will almost certainly create some doubts in the mind of the young Brazilian striker in regards to where he sees himself in the Manchester City squad for the years to come.

