Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Club Has 'Put Itself On The Waiting List' For Man City Forward - Player Among 'Top Tier' Transfer Targets

Serie A giants Juventus have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as one possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in their attacking line.
Author:
Publish date:

The Portuguese superstar has been mooted as potentially being offloaded by the Italian club as they look to redistribute wages and minimise overall spend this summer - and with the player having just one year remaining on his current deal, club officials are identifying possible options to replace him.

This search for a potential replacement has taken them to the Etihad Stadium, where Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has been sounded out as a potential option for the club, among several others - a player whom Juventus have previously being linked with in summer transfer windows.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

While Mauro Icardi appears to be the main option, according to a report from Italy, in the event of Cristiano Ronaldo joining PSG in the coming months, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is listed alongside 21 year-old Fiorentina forward, Dusan Vlahovic.

On the topic of Pep Guardiola's Brazilian forward, Gazzetta dello Sport state that Juventus officials have set their sights on the player as part of their 'top-tier candidates' to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report draws attention to Manchester City's planned pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and how an operation that could hit the heights of €160 million would leave Gabriel Jesus 'on the sidelines' of the club's project moving forward.

As a result of the planned approach for Harry Kane from Manchester City, and the possibility of Gabriel Jesus falling out of favour at the Etihad, Juventus are claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport to have 'put itself on the waiting list' for the Brazilian international.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

The 24 year-old has failed to establish himself as a serious contender to replace the now departed Sergio Aguero, following his move from Palmeiras in January of 2017.

Despite providing the odd crucial performance and moment, against the likes of Real Madrid in the Champions League and hat-tricks during the group stage of Europe's premier competition, Gabriel Jesus finds himself very much on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's plans moving forward.

The planned approach for Harry Kane, or any other marquee striker for that matter, will almost certainly create some doubts in the mind of the young Brazilian striker in regards to where he sees himself in the Manchester City squad for the years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1001845550 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not 'Miss Out' On Opportunity to Sign £100M Star - Player Regarded As Important As Striker Target

1001887765
News

How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

1001765326
News

"Every Day, That’s What I Work Towards" - International Goalkeeper Sets Sights on Ederson's Man City Number One Spot

sipa_33566524
News

Man City Star Speaks of Players Who 'Resuscitated' Him After Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

sipa_30518557
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Barcelona Locked In 'Intense Contacts' During Recent Days - Aymeric Laporte and Other Players Discussed

1002827497 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Man City Future When Asked About Barcelona Return

sipa_33492137
Transfer Rumours

Club Has 'Put Itself On The Waiting List' For Man City Forward - Player Among 'Top Tier' Transfer Targets

sipa_33364237
News

Man City Star Sustains Knee Injury On International Duty and Forced Into Substitution