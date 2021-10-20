    • October 20, 2021
    Club Hold 'Great Desire' to Sign 115-Goal Man City Star - Player Wants to Join European Giant

    A new report this week has provided the latest developments on the future of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, as the England forward continues to struggle to find his form once more under Pep Guardiola.
    Sterling is considering his future at the club due to no longer being the sure-fire starter that he once was - as the winger has struggled to contend with the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for a starting berth.

    The England star has recently stated that he would be “open” to leaving Manchester City if it meant he would receive more game-time, and owing to his contract expiring in 2023, it is likely that a few of Europe’s top clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.

    A new report this week emanating from Spain has provided fresh details of a La Liga side’s interest in acquiring Raheem Sterling.

    As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona harbour a ‘great desire’ to sign Raheem Sterling in the January transfer window.

    The report states that the Catalan side are keen to ‘bolster’ their attacking options and are monitoring the ongoing Sterling situation - and it is stated the Manchester City forward is the Blaugrana’s ‘main target’.

    Sport Witness further relay information that states Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany ‘started working’ on a deal that would see Sterling join the club several months ago, and it is also stated that the player himself ‘wants’ to join the La Liga side.

    Barcelona are claimed to be ‘optimistic’ regarding their chances of signing the three-time Premier League winner, although owing to the Catalan club's current financial state, it is believed that a ‘temporary deal with a purchase obligation’ would be their only realistic method of acquiring the England star in January.

    However, with Raheem Sterling having featured in 11 matches this season for Manchester City – the joint-most across the squad, it seems unlikely that the club would be willing to part with the winger in the January transfer window.

