Club 'looking into' Man City goalkeeper - alternative option to primary loan target

Blackburn Rovers have 'looked into' Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to the latest reports.

The Kosovo international has endured a difficult season while on-loan at Nottingham Forest, falling out of favour and struggling to retain his place as first-team goalkeeper. Manchester City recalled the stopper early to prevent further damage to his development, and chances of challenging at the Etihad Stadium.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Championship side Blackburn Rovers have been looking into Muric as a potential loan option this summer.

It is expected that Muric will be sent out on loan this summer, with the imminent arrival of Zack Steffen at the club to become the second-choice goalkeeper, and the rise of Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu offering back-up as third choice.

Blackburn may be seen as a feasible move for Manchester City officials, especially given the successful loan seen by Tosin Adarabioyo last season, that has since seen the young defender mooted as a potential first-team centre-back option at the Etihad for next season.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra