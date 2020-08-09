City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Club 'looking into' Man City goalkeeper - alternative option to primary loan target

Freddie Pye

Blackburn Rovers have 'looked into' Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to the latest reports.

The Kosovo international has endured a difficult season while on-loan at Nottingham Forest, falling out of favour and struggling to retain his place as first-team goalkeeper. Manchester City recalled the stopper early to prevent further damage to his development, and chances of challenging at the Etihad Stadium.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Championship side Blackburn Rovers have been looking into Muric as a potential loan option this summer. 

44887022

It is expected that Muric will be sent out on loan this summer, with the imminent arrival of Zack Steffen at the club to become the second-choice goalkeeper, and the rise of Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu offering back-up as third choice. 

Blackburn may be seen as a feasible move for Manchester City officials, especially given the successful loan seen by Tosin Adarabioyo last season, that has since seen the young defender mooted as a potential first-team centre-back option at the Etihad for next season.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City want to 'take advantage of the situation' with young centre-back - Barcelona 'will not' meet the valuation

The latest reports claim that Txiki Begiristain is adamant on taking advantage of Eric Garcia’s potential transfer to FC Barcelona.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City ready to 'slash asking price' for centre-back - La Liga club showing interest

Manchester City are reportedly ready to 'slash' their asking price for centre-back Nicolas Otamendi this summer, with interest from La Liga intensifying according to the latest claims on Sunday morning.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'adores' Ligue one star - Arsenal and Juventus also interested

Manchester City, Juventus, and Arsenal are all interested in signing Lyon star Houssem Aouar (22) this summer - with all three clubs waiting for the conclusion of the Champions League to launch bids for the midfielder.

Jack Walker

Barcelona 'step up' pursuit of star Man City midfielder - set to make offer including players

Barcelona are set to step up their efforts to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with the Catalan side ready to offer players as part of a deal to sign the Portuguese international, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'making enquires' about £50 million rated Juventus star

Manchester City have launched a bid of €50M to Italian giants Juventus for 23-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Jack Walker

Man City make 'enquiries' for Juventus midfielder - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #12/13

The City Xtra transfer round-up returns, and to say a lot has happened since our last update would be an understatement. Manchester City secured the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final, after a 2-1 victory of Real Madrid on Friday night.

Adam Booker

Barcelona set to make opening bid for want-a-way Man City star - £14 million fee mentioned

Barcelona are expected to make an opening bid for contract rebel Eric Garcia in the coming days, with an offer of €15M (£14M) for the 19-year-old reportedly imminent.

Jack Walker

Pep Guardiola emerges as first-choice target for Juventus - former Premier League manager more likely to be 'sounded out'

Pep Guardiola remains the first-choice managerial candidate for Juventus, following their sacking of Maurizio Sarri on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'unimpressed' with Man City's newest signings comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly 'unimpressed' with the conduct of new-boy Ferran Torres according to ESPNFC, as the player claims "there are club employees working to smear my image."

Jack Walker

'He's magic, you know, Tosin Adarabioyoooo' - Why the defender still has a future at Manchester City [w/ RoversChat]

City Xtra had a chat with Blackburn Rovers fan account Rovers Chat about Manchester City's academy graduate Tosin Adarabioyo. We learnt how he has developed this season, his strengths and weaknesses, and his prospects for breaking into Pep Guardiola's first-team.

markgough96