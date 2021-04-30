Club make decision to sign Man City midfielder this summer - Pep Guardiola's side to retain option to buy-back

Manchester City could be set to lose midfielder Ivan Ilic on a permanent transfer, with his current club Hellas Verona deciding to trigger their option to sign the player at the end of his loan deal this summer, according to information from Italy.

Manchester City could be set to lose midfielder Ivan Ilic on a permanent transfer, with his current club Hellas Verona deciding to trigger their option to sign the player at the end of his loan deal this summer, according to information from Italy.

There had been previous suggestions that the 20 year-old Serbian, who has been thriving during his loan spell in the Italian top-flight, could be handed an opportunity to impress or prove his abilities under Pep Guardiola during pre-season.

However, if the latest claims are to be believed, then Manchester City could instead be in line for receiving a transfer fee for the player they signed in the summer of 2017.

According to the information of Gazzetta Dello Sport, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, Hellas Verona ‘have decided’ to trigger the option to sign Ivan Ilic for €10 million at the end of the season.

However, Manchester City will still have a major say in the future of the player, retaining the right to buy him back for €20 million.

Despite the interest in triggering the buy-option, Ilic himself is claimed to be ‘waiting’, before taking one of the options he could have on the table this summer - potentially suggesting that he is in two minds about making a permanent switch to Italy.

In other loan news from Italy, Manchester City will also have to make a joint decision on the future of Dutch winger Jayden Braaf - who is currently on-loan at Udinese.

The teenager scored his first professional goal last weekend, and according to the information of Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, negotiations between all relevant parties will begin soon to decide the future of the player.

