Club Make Enquiry About City Goalkeeper, City on the Brink of Beating Bayern Munich in Chase for Hungarian Forward - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 26th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, as we enter the final week of the January transfer window.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Zalán Vancsa is likely to stay at MTK Budapest on-loan for the rest of the season. The forward was expected to join City Football Group's Lommel SK, but the sides involved are concerned his registration may take too long. All opportunities are being explored. (Ben Bocsak)

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Sevilla have all shown interest in Zalán Vancsa, while scouts across Europe have watched him extensively in the last two seasons - but Manchester City have moved swiftly to secure his future, and are on the brink of signing the player. (Mike McGrath, Telegraph)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has enquired about Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu - currently on loan at Portsmouth. (Irish Sun)

Luka Ilić is set to join Ligue 1 side ES Troyes AC on loan from Manchester City. (L'Equipe)

Liam Delap is returning from an ankle injury, and so Manchester City are 'likely to be reluctant' to loan him. (Steve Madeley, Athletic)

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

