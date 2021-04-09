Club make Man City forward ‘top priority’ – Etihad officials eye 'millions' in fee

RSC Anderlecht are eager to sign Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha on a permanent deal, after an impressive loan spell in Belgium this season, according to the latest reports.

Lukas Nmecha, who is currently on loan at RSC Anderlecht, has impressed club officials and manager Vincent Kompany with his performances in the Belgian first division with 13 goals and a further two assists in 29 appearances

The 22 year-old German striker is now reportedly a ‘top priority’ for Anderlecht heading into this summer's transfer window, as the Belgian side aims to keep the forward beyond this season. Anderlecht are believed to be ‘pushing’ for a permanent move for the Manchester City youngster.

Given his current goal scoring form and impressive performances under Vincent Kompany, Manchester City ‘want to sell’ the player for ‘millions’ according to the latest emerging information, with talks of an €8 million asking price, according to a report from HLN as translated by Sport Witness.

Nmecha, who has been with Manchester City since 2007, made his senior debut for the Blues in 2017 but managed only two more appearances. The academy graduate has since then been out on loan at Preston North End, Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough, before joining Anderlecht last summer.

The Germany youth international's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Manchester City risk losing him for nothing if they fail to either extend his contract or sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

