Club manager discusses plans for Man City forward in direct contact with the player

markgough96

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has held a 30-minute phone call with Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, report SportBild as relayed via iMiaSanMia.

The conversation, say Bild, involved an exchange of views about the potential departure of the Man City star for the Allianz Arena. 

The opportunity provided for Flick to explain how he sees Sané fitting into his plans for the Bayern side has signalled a positive step towards completing a transfer. 

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Sané has yet to appear for City all season after his injury in the Community Shield tie against Liverpool that opened the season - which saw Pep Guardiola's side emerge victorious on penalties. 

The German international had, however, returned to first-team training and played for the club's Under-23 side against Arsenal. The postponement of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic could mean, therefore, that Sané has already played his last game for City. 

There have been a number of conflicting reports about the likelihood of Sane's exit in recent months, but the latest development by Bild indicates that a move to Bayern remains the most likely outcome once the transfer window opens. 

-----

