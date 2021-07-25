Club Owner Left 'Annoyed' By Star Player Pushing for Man City Move

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis is angry with Harry Kane with the manner in which the forward has tried to force a move to Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

The forward, who turns 28 next week, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to seal a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, which Kane had chosen as his preferred destination as he looked set to bid farewell to his boyhood club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

After yet another sub-par campaign for the north Londoners, Kane openly stated, in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap in May, that he needed to conduct an 'honest conversation' over his future with club chairman Daniel Levy, with the England captain poised to move on and compete for major trophies elsewhere.

Following the interview that paved the way for heavy speculation surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham, Levy was allegedly 'furious' with the way Kane expressed his desire to leave, with subsequent reports suggesting that relations between the pair are 'pretty much broken'.

However, it has been mentioned that Kane didn't hand in an official transfer request to the chairman, nor did the England captain 'directly communicate' his desire to move on, which has become more evident in recent present.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs' billionaire owner Joe Lewis is at odds with Kane owing to the pressure from Kane's camp to force a move to the Premier League champions.

It has further been stated that the forward has 'weakened' his chances of securing a move to Manchester, despite previous reports suggesting that Kane thinks he has a gentleman's agreement in place with Levy that will allow him to leave for the right price.

Furthermore, Kane believes that Tottenham are willing to cash in on him in what is a major change of position from the club, as Levy previously maintained that the attacker is not for sale 'at any price'.

Pep Guardiola's are hunting for a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, who left the club for Barcelona in June after a ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, and reports have hinted that the Catalan boss has personally requested the City board to broker a deal for Kane.

It was previously confirmed by various sources that City had an initial £100 million bid rejected for Kane in June, with some sources stating that discussions over a potential swoop for Kane continued between City and the striker's entourage behind the scenes while he was away with Gareth Southgate's side.

However, with the forward currently on holiday after returning from international duty, the saga could finally gather pace with five weeks left until the transfer window shuts.

What Harry Kane told Gary Neville when asked about his future in May

"For me, I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets, so I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said it before, I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I’d never say I’d leave Spurs.

"I’m at that stage where you can say, you know, people may say, 'Oh, he’s desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies'."

"For sure, this is a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at, and have a good honest conversation with the chairman (Daniel Levy), and I hope we can have that conversation.

"I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it, but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel, and what’s going to be best for me and in my career at this moment in time."

