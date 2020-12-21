NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Club 'plan' to 'announce' signing of Man City defender in January - switch to be made next summer

Claims from Spanish media suggest that Barcelona 'plan' to 'announce' the signing of Eric Garcia from Manchester City in January, however the transfer will not be made until the following summer.
The teenage defender has been eyeing a move back to the Catalan club since he reportedly refused several offers to extend his current deal at the Etihad Stadium early on in the year. His new expires at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.

According to Marta Carreras of Catalunya Radio, the 'idea' of Barcelona is to announce the signing of Eric Garcia in January, and have the player join from Manchester City in the summer window.

eric garcia

This would suggest that Barcelona are opting to sign the defender on a free transfer, as opposed to making another attempt to sign the player for a fee in the January window. There was an expectation that City would stand firm on their £20 million valuation, however given the player's contract situation and the current financial climate at the Camp Nou, such a fee would not be viable.

Garcia is currently sidelined with what appeared to be a hip problem, sustained in the Champions League victory over Marseille the other week. John Stones and Nathan Ake have since leapfrogged the defender in the centre-back pecking order, and will look to establish themselves further in the starting XI over the coming weeks.

