Club Ready To Submit €150 Million Bid For Star Striker, Barcelona Were 'Dreaming' Of Current Centre-Back - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #53

It's been a manic 24 hours in the world of Manchester City as the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion...

City Xtra's exclusive chat with Fabrizio Romano has dominated the transfer headlines in the Manchester City world over the last 24 hours.

The transfer expert has provided us with updates on Harry Kane, Bernardo Silva and lots, lots more.

Here's everything that's happened if you've missed it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The saga linking Harry Kane to Manchester City was the major talking point of our chat with Fabrizio Romano.

His viewpoint is that Manchester City are not giving up on a deal for Kane or focusing on another alternative striker.

He maintains it remains a 'poker game' between Tottenham and Manchester City, and next week a final answer on the story could come.

That final answer could be sooner than expected, with Romano exclusively breaking on Thursday afternoon that Manchester City are ready to submit a €150 million bid for Kane.

Now, Jack Gaughan has also reported that the two clubs have held talks this week over a deal that'll cost the Blues £120 million, plus various add-ons.

That line of thinking was shared by Sam Lee of the Athletic.

Manchester City believe a deal for Kane will happen, and the player is determined to make it happen, although it remains far from certain.

Speaking of the viewpoint from the player himself, Jason Burt of the Telegraph has reported that Kane is ‘hopeful’ that his future will become 'clearer' next week, after Tottenham’s opening Premier League fixture against Manchester City has been played. The striker is reportedly ‘desperate’ to join the Premier League champions, and there has been 'fresh dialogue' between the two clubs.

Unsurprisingly, the situation around Harry Kane is described by sources as “extremely sensitive” - according to the report from Jason Burt, and has undoubtedly become ‘more complicated’ because Tottenham and City face each other this weekend.

It seems to be the case that this saga could come to a climax in the next week or so. Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City this weekend, so after that, the discussions will surely intensify.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 5/10

This one has slowed down in recent weeks, but Fabrizio Romano has provided some clarity on the situation.

First of all, he says Manchester City 'love' Nuno Mendes and they have been scouting the left-back for some time now.

They did try to sign Mendes this summer for around €20/25 million but were met with a firm no by Sporting. However, there is a possibility they go back for him next summer, but with more competition from other clubs in Europe.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The Portuguese international looks likely to be the main departure from the club this summer - especially with the purchase of Jack Grealish.

Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus have also been linked with moves away, but the rumours surrounding Silva seem to be accelerating.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva wants to 'try something different', but wants to play Champions League football.

Atletico Madrid are a 'possibility', in case they sell Saul this summer. The player wants this kind of opportunity, maybe in La Liga, while there is also nothing from Arsenal.

Journalist Pedro Almeida later confirmed the news that Arsenal had 'opened talks' with Silva, but the player wants to play for a side that competes in the Champions League.

To me, this seems like a transfer that could happen late in the window. Any moves from Europe's top sides for Silva rely on a domino effect of sales, which normally speed up with a week to go in the window.

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 2/10

Speaking of Gabriel Jesus, Fabrizio Romano has also gave an insight into his situation.

The Brazilian is in a perilous position, especially if the club completes a deal for Kane. He's struggled to nail down a starting spot in the team and could be in line for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge.

Romano says there was 'genuine interest' from Juventus in Jesus before the Euros, in case Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala left the club - but both are now likely to stay, while the Blues want €60 million for the striker.

But the journalist has said to 'keep an eye on' Tottenham, especially if the North London side are searching for a Kane replacement.

Albeit useful information, the fact Juventus haven't managed to sell Ronaldo or Dybala suggests they will now not be able to afford a move for Jesus in this window.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Away from the Romano exclusives, Liam Delap himself has provided us with an update on his future.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the new season, the striker said:

“It’s up to the club. What’s happened so far has been amazing, and I trust them to make the right decision. I’ve been extremely happy with everything at Manchester City, I’m really happy, and I’ll see what the club want me to do…”

I think it may come down to this: if Kane signs, Delap goes out on loan, but if Kane doesn't sign, Delap has to stick around the first team as cover.

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 3/10

This is another situation similar to Gabriel Jesus - there's simply no one who can afford the Spaniard.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that Barcelona were 'dreaming' of acquiring Laporte this summer, but their financial troubles have made that impossible.

Adding that information to the fact Manchester City value Laporte at such a high price, the thinking around the media is that he'll stay at the Etihad Stadium for another season.

Pablo Moreno - Rumour Rating: 7/10

According to Record in Portugal, as relayed by Sport Witness, Famalicão are in talks with Manchester City for the signing of Pablo Moreno on a one-year loan deal.

Other Portuguese clubs are interested, as well as fellow City Football Group side, Girona.

This one does make sense. We had a taste of Moreno's quality in pre-season, but his development will be properly maintained with a loan spell this season.

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Celtic are still 'hoping' to persuade Yan Couto to join on loan from Manchester City this summer, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

The Scottish giants have been trying since the transfer window opened - but other clubs want him too, while he is still yet to decide on his future himself.

This rumour appeared earlier in the window, so it's feasible the young Brazilian moves to Celtic Park to further his development.

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

If you've been following these transfer round-ups very closely, you'll know that I am certainly glad this particular deal is done and dusted.

As confirmed by the club, Ivan Ilic has joined Hellas Verona on a contract until 2026.

According to Mike Minay, Manchester City have pocketed £8.5 million from the deal, as well as inserting a 25% sell-on fee and a buyback clause in his contract.

All jokes aside, we wish Ivan the best of luck in his new venture in Italy!

