Club Reject Chance To Sign City Defender, 'Direct Contacts' Open With Aston Villa For Grealish - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #42

As the summer transfer window prepares to enter it's final month, Manchester City’s pursuit of new signings continues, with decision day reportedly looming for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Supporters of the Midlands club continue to clamour over the prospect of losing their club captain to the Premier League champions, as one journalist was offered a £1,000 wager by a Villa supporter on social media.

A late afternoon update from Fabrizio Romano led to Jack Grealish again dominating today’s transfer talk. Although, Liam Delap, Aro Muric, Yan Couto and Ivan Ilic have all been linked with departures from the club in the past 24 hours.

On the day Manchester City launched their incredibly aesthetic 2021/22 away kit, here is the latest edition of the City Xtra Daily Transfer Round-up…

Arrivals

City to make Grealish most expensive signing - Rumour Rating: 7

Martin Blackburn of The Sun claimed that the Blues were ready to make Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, as Man City prepare to eclipse the £89 million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba.

The Blues are expected to step up their bid to sign the player in the next few days according to the report, as Pep Guardiola prepares for the start of the new campaign.

Champions 'really confident' of signing Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke told Terry Flewers of the Football Terrace that Manchester City were “really confident” of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.

Speaking on the Football Terrace YouTube channel, O’Rourke said that “The latest I'm hearing is that Manchester City are really confident of getting this deal over the line, probably will be a new transfer record as well, probably close to £100 million for Grealish.”

"The signals that Man City are getting are that this deal can get done and will get over the line, that Jack Grealish will be a Manchester City player for the start of the new season as well."

Romano provides major update on Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 8.5

The ever reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also provided City supporters with a number of new updates regarding the clubs pursuit of England midfielder Jack Grealish.

Speaking on Twitch, Romano announced that the Premier League Champions were now in “direct contact” with Aston Villa for the transfer of their captain Jack Grealish.

The journalist was though quick to point out that a deal was not yet done, with Romano reporting that Villa were planning to offer their skipper another contract in case he chooses to remain at his boyhood club.

Romano also provided further detail, as he told viewers of his stream that agreeing personal terms will not be a problem and that a final decision will be made in the next days, with any transfer not going to take too long.

Further information regarding Fabrizio Romano’s major update can be found here.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8.5

Romano also spoke about the future of Spurs striker and fellow Man City target Harry Kane in his latest daily stream, as he told viewers “Next week, we will see what happens. At the moment, it is still quiet.”

The Spurs captain remains on holiday, but with both Tottenham and City reportedly wanting to have sorted matters regarding his future before they meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, next week could be decisive in regards to the 28 year-olds future.

Departures

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 6

A Football League World exclusive reported on Thursday that Stoke City were “increasingly confident” of signing City teenager Liam Delap on loan.

Delap, who’s father Rory Delap is an assistant coach at Stoke City, scored 30 goals in 27 appearances for City last season as well as making his Premier League debut in September.

The teenager didn’t feature in the Blues’ pre-season friendly against Preston on Tuesday night and has since been pictured wearing a protective boot, making any transfer before the start of Championship season next week unlikely.

Arijanet Muric - Rumour Rating - 8

Journalist Salim Manav reports that Turkish club Adana Demirspor have reached an “agreement in principle” to sign 22 year-old Arijanet Muric on loan.

Muric, who spent time on loan at both Girona and Willem II last season, made five first-team appearances for City in the 2018/19 season - with all five showings coming in the Blues’ Carabao Cup run.

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating - 9.9

Despite having never made a first-team appearance, 20 year-old Ivan Illic has found himself at the centre of a mini transfer saga this summer.

The Serbian midfielder spent last season on loan with Hellas Verona, and according to Mike McGrath, talks between the two clubs had “progressed” in regards to a permanent move to the Italian club.

It was then reported by Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto on Thursday evening that the two clubs had reached an agreement on a €7.5 million deal, with City opting not to insert a buy-back clause in the Serbian's contract.

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating - 4

Sport Witness have relayed a story by newspaper Record, who report that Man City right-back Yan Couto had been “suggested” to club officials at S.C Braga.

The Portuguese club are said to have turned down any chance of move, with the 19 year-old not in S.C Braga’s transfer plans for the new season.

The Brazilian has also been linked with a potential move to Celtic in the past week, with work permit issues preventing the full-back from being able to join Pep Guardiola’s squad for the new season.

