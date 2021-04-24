NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Club set price on defender targeted by Man City, Leeds, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan

Manchester City are reported to be once again interested in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to claims from Spanish outlet AS.
The Etihad club are said to have a left-back high up on their transfer list going into the summer window, along with a striker and a central midfielder.

At various times this season Pep Guardiola has selected a rotating cast of players to feature on the left flank, some of whom are not natural left-backs.

According to reports from Spain, the Amsterdam club would require a fee of €15 million to sell the defender - who is under contract at the club until 2023.

AS reports that the Dutch club will stick to that price as the player has had serious options to leave the team in the recent past, but never forced a move away - now it is the club's turn to reciprocate.

Manchester City may need to offload one, or more, of their current left-backs, as Benjamin Mendy has been reported as coming to the end of his cycle at the Etihad Stadium after a period plagued by injuries.

Manchester City are joined by Atletico Madrid, Leeds United, and Inter Milan in pursuing the Argentine defender, who has been a wanted man ever since helping Ajax reach a UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019.

However, he has remained in Amsterdam following that triumph, but his relatively low asking price could attract more than just the suitors mentioned above. 

