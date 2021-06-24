Club 'Set Their Sights' On New Striker Target, Big-Money Deal For Left-Back 'Frozen' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #14

Despite most players currently preoccupied by major international tournaments, the transfer rumours have not slowed down this summer.

In today's edition, we have updates on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Sporting Lisbon's in-demand and rising full-back Nuno Mendes, the future of Germany youth international Lukas Nmecha, and a reported new striker target.

All that and more, below!

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 5/10

The Aston Villa star has long been the subject of transfer rumours, dating back all the way to 2016, when the Birmingham club found themselves heading back down to the EFL Championship.

However, in all that time - he never left Villa Park.

In recent months, the England international midfielder has publicly flirted with Manchester City, stating his desire to play with Kevin De Bruyne - his favourite player in the Premier League.

Recent reports have stated that the Birmingham club could be open to a bid of £100 million for Jack Grealish. That fee would only be possible for Manchester City if certain players are off-loaded - namely the likes of Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Despite those reports, new information from the Athletic on Thursday revealed that Aston Villa are telling players of interest that Jack Grealish will be staying at the club - which, for now, is the case. However, Manchester City’s interest is reportedly ‘growing’.

My rumour rating of '5' is straight down the middle because, as of now, there is no place in the squad for Jack Grealish.

However, with rumours of Bernardo Silva’s desire to leave the club this summer, and some rumblings of Manchester City being open to bids for Raheem Sterling, a place in the squad could open up as quickly as overnight in this fast-paced window.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Left-back has been an enigmatic position in Pep Guardiola’s squad since the Catalan boss took over at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

The club has signed only one left-back in that period, Benjamin Mendy. However, the Frenchman has spent most of his Manchester City career on the treatement table after multiple serious knee injuries.

This summer in particular, the club seem to be more keen on signing a long term option at the position, and for months now, have reportedly had their sights set on Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes. The 19 year-old impressed in the Portuguese club's title winning campaign last season.

Unfortunately though, A Bola are reporting that the Liga NOS club are preparing to have Nuno Mendes in their squad for next season.

While Manchester City were getting ‘ready’ to invest in his signing at the end of the season, there’s now an ‘impasse’, with no concrete offers, and the process being ‘frozen’, according to the relayed report from Sport Witness.

I have stuck with my rumour rating of '5' because I do not expect this saga to end here.

The club feel they need to sign a left-back, and Nuno Mendes appears to fit the profile. The story will likely evolve more and more as the European Championships come to an end in a few weeks time.

Umar Sadiq - Rumour Rating: 2/10

Manchester City’s quest to sign a replacement for departing legend Sergio Agüero is shaping up to be the biggest transfer saga in all of Europe this summer.

With the world's biggest stars such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku all mentioned, nine-figure transfer fees could be hit.

In a shock twist, reports from Spanish outlet AS and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have ‘set their sights’ on UD Almería striker, Umar Sadiq.

The Spanish club are said to be demanding €30 million for the 24 year-old, with his release clause being €60 million. The Premier League club’s plan is to sign him, send him on loan to City Football Group club Troyes, before having him in the Premier League squad for 2022/2023.

Sadiq appears to be a promising, up and coming striker, scoring 20 goals and assisting on seven occasions in Spain’s second division last season.

However, my rumour rating of '2' comes on the back of the fact that Manchester City appear ready to break their record transfer fee this summer in order to sign a long term replacement for Sergio Agüero.

Spending €30 million on a player that will not come straight into Pep Guardiola’s squad does not seem feasible.

Departures

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 8/10

It has been widely reported that the Manchester City hierarchy will plan to raise money for a new striker through the sales of their younger and more fringe players, who have spent time out on loan.

One of those players is Lukas Nmecha, who has just returned from a very fruitful loan spell at Anderlecht, where he scored 18 goals in 37 games.

The 22 year-old has reportedly earned admirers in Germany, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. On the back of that, news emerged this morning that RB Leipzig have 'won the race' for the 22 year-old, with the striker joining the Bundesliga club for €10 million.

However, contradictory reports from the Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan have revealed that the Premier League club’s sources say no bids have yet been received, and 'four or five' Bundesliga clubs are interested in the player.

My rumour rating of '8' is the highest of the day because, although no bid is reported, Lukas Nmecha does not appear to fit in Manchester City’s long term plans and seems as though a move to Germany is very likely.

