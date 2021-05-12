Club Set Triple Digit Price Tag for Key Man City and Chelsea Target Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Inter Milan have revealed their price tag for Manchester City and Chelsea striker target Romelu Lukaku - and the Etihad club could be put off by the staggering figure that is being reported in Italy this week.

With all time leading Manchester City goal scorer Sergio Aguero set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season, reports have suggested that the club could narrow in on a long term replacement for the Argentine.

One of the many names mentioned in the conversation is Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, who has greatly impressed in Italy since leaving Manchester United for the Nerazzurri in 2019 for a reported fee of £73 million.

While the club and player have stated their desire to remain together in the 2021/2022 season after winning the club’s first Serie A title since 2010, they have set a price tag that could see the Italian club sell their star striker.

According to Corriere dello Sport and relayed by Express, the newly crowned Serie A champions would be willing to sell Romelu Lukaku if a bid of £103 million came in for the Belgian.

This staggering price tag could put the Etihad hierarchy off when it comes to future negotiations, as Pep Guardiola claimed earlier this season that the club will not buy a striker if they feel the price is too high.

“Listen, with these prices we are not going to sign any striker – we cannot afford it, it's impossible,” Pep Guardiola said in an earlier press conference.

A bid for the striker is not out of the realms of possibility, however the Manchester City decision makers have shown time and time again that they are not willing to break into triple digits when it comes to individual transfer fees.

