Club Value 'Quality And Character' Of New Forward Target, Young Striker Set For The Bundesliga - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #12

As always, Manchester City's summer is shaping up to a busy one. The rumours have yet to stop, and likely will not until the transfer window slams shut.

Like we are everyday, City Xtra is here to provide you with the most up to date insight on the comings and goings from within the club.

In today's edition we have updates on Harry Kane (of course), Mikel Oyarzabal and Luka Nmecha, as well as the first relatively big-name loan departure from the club.

ARRIVALS

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 3/10

The transfer saga regarding Manchester City’s interest in Harry Kane is proving to be the saga of the summer.

Although the Etihad club have stated that they have no interest in drawn out negotiations, they may have no choice if the hierarchy have their hearts set on the Tottenham star. The reports suggest that the North London club are only open to negotiating a price starting at a staggering £150 million.

According to the Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is even more ‘resolute’ now than ever before that his star striker will not be sold this summer.

With Levy’s hard lined stance on the situation, and Manchester City’s reluctance to hit triple digits on any transfer fees, it is looking less and less realistic that the clubs could come to an agreement this summer.

READ MORE: Man City stance on Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte revealed

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne reveals views on Antonio Rudiger following injury

Manchester City are said to have made an offer of £100 million, plus the opportunity for Tottenham to have their pick of a few City players to include in the deal - namely Raheem Sterling.

However, ESPN’s Rob Dawson has stated that Raheem Sterling would not be keen on a move to Tottenham as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad. If he were to leave the club this summer, it would be on his terms rather than as part of another deal.

My rumour rating of three is for reasons that are plain to see - Harry Kane is far too expensive, according to Manchester City’s transfer policies, and with most City players not being open to being a part of any deal, an agreement between the clubs for the striker grows more and more unlikely by the day - if you're to believe everything you read that is.

Mikel Oyarzabal - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted at a refreshing of the squad this summer, and that refreshing could come out on the wing.

With some reports stating that players such as Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva could all possibly leave the Etihad this summer. The club will then have to begin looking around Europe in the off chance that some of those stars to look for greener pastures.

The club’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, is said to have a ‘special fixation’ with Real Sociedad forward, Mikel Oyarzabal, according to Mundo Deportivo, and relayed by Sport Witness.

According to the reports, Begiristain values the ‘quality and character’ of the forward. The 24 year-old has excelled on the wing for La Real for some time now, leaving him with many admirers in Spain and around Europe.

Last season the Spaniard contributed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances for the Basque club. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Premier League champions have been linked to the winger.

A rumour rating of six is sufficient in this case. The Sociedad man is an excellent player and has been linked to the Premier League club on multiple occasions.

If one or more current Manchester City wingers are offloaded this summer, it's more than plausible that the club could make a move for the Spaniard - who has a very promising career ahead of him.

Dario Sarmiento - Rumour Rating: N/A

Our final story in the arrivals segment of the latest edition surrounds a confirmed arrival, but a few details as to what is currently ongoing with the player.

This information comes from El Editor Platense, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who state that Sarmiento has been 'left out' of the Estudiantes squad, and is training on his own - doing activities coordinated by Manchester City.

The understanding of the report is that the player should fly to England before the start of pre-season, however it remains unknown what his next steps will be: Whether a place in the academy set-up is on the cards, or whether a loan to one of the many City Football Group clubs is more likely.

DEPARTURES

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 9

It is no secret that Manchester City are on the hunt for a long term replacement for Sergio Agüero, with some Europe’s top strikers named in the rumours.

However, in order to raise money for a big money deal to replace the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, the club will have to sell some of their many promising youngsters.

One of the many names mentioned is Lukas Nmecha, who spent last season on loan at Anderlecht - where he excelled with 18 goals in 37 appearances for the Belgian club.

Not only did the young German impress in Belgium, but a player who scores 11 goals in 14 UEFA Euro U21 games will always have a long list of suitors. On that list appears to be RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Eintracht Frankfurt - according to Sky Sports Germany.

My, very high, rumour rating of nine is backed up by the fact that players like Nmecha are the perfect saleable assets for the Etihad club to use in order to raise money for the big money moves they have planned this season.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Rumour Rating: 9

The final report of our 12th edition of the transfer round-up comes from both England and Belgium - who seemingly confirm that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be on his way out of the club and en route to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht.

The teenage centre-back, who certainly holds plenty of promise, is set to join the Belgian club on a season-long loan and gain plenty of education from a legendary figure whom Harwood-Bellis himself will have certainly looked up to being a City fan.

This is close to completion, and we should see the Stockport-born defender confirmed as an Anderlecht player in the next few hours/days.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra