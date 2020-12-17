Club ‘want to talk’ with Man City about year-long loan deal for striker

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Anderlecht ‘want to talk’ with Manchester City about extending Lukas Nmecha’s loan for one more season.
Anderlecht ‘want to talk’ with Manchester City about extending Lukas Nmecha’s loan for one more season, reports Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad as relayed by Sport Witness

It's also reported that the Belgian giants ‘do not give up’ on the possibility of retaining the striker beyond this campaign. Reports suggest that if City do decide to let the German leave on loan again, Anderlecht would be the first candidate in line to secure his services.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Brussels, scoring nine goals in his 14 appearances for the club, as well as eight goals in the same number of appearances for the German U-23 side. 

(Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany currently manages Anderlecht, which will surely make negotiations that much easier. While Nmecha has only made three senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, he has made a total of 39 between Anderlecht, Wolfsburg, and Middlesbrough.

With the striker situation becoming an issue at the senior level for the Premier League club, perhaps with another season of impressive showings in the Belgian top flight Nmecha could throw is name into the conversation for first team football at City. 

