Club's profile would 'appeal' to Man City star - player 'surprised' by offers to remain, with Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona all interested

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been left 'surprised' by the offers to remain in the Premier League after his time with Manchester City comes to an end this summer, and is now starting to weigh up what he wants as his next step, according to the latest information from England this week.

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been left 'surprised' by the offers to remain in the Premier League after his time with Manchester City comes to an end this summer, and is now starting to weigh up what he wants as his next step, according to the latest information.

The Etihad club confirmed that the 32 year-old would be ending his ten-year spell in the North-West at the end of the current season, with Manchester City having no intention of renewing his contract.

While there has been well-reported interest from some of Europe's most prominent clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan, the possibility of Sergio Aguero remaining in the Premier League is yet to be ruled out.

According to Dean Jones of Eurosport, both Chelsea and Leeds United are interested in the Argentine striker. It is reported that the player would prefer to join a club where he will 'not be stuck on the substitutes bench'.

Perhaps more interestingly for fans of the Yorkshire club, Leeds United are described as potentially being a 'much more tempting offer' for Aguero than some might imagine.

Jones reports that the 'profile' of the Elland Road club would 'appeal' to Aguero and Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa is hopeful Leeds are going to become more ambitious in the next transfer window.

Although many are ruling this move out as a possibility for the immediate future, Dean Jones also suggests that Sergio Aguero also has a 'huge offer' on the table from Independiente, should the Manchester City forward wish to return to Argentina.

For those at the Etihad, the search for a Sergio Aguero replacement continues, albeit without any major progress at present. The likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, and Harry Kane have all been reported, although the finances concerning all three players will have damaged the hopes of some.

Pep Guardiola recently claimed that signing a striker this summer would not be possible considering the finances that have been suggested to Manchester City, who recently reported losses during the last financial year.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra