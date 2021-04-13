NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Club's profile would 'appeal' to Man City star - player 'surprised' by offers to remain, with Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona all interested

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been left 'surprised' by the offers to remain in the Premier League after his time with Manchester City comes to an end this summer, and is now starting to weigh up what he wants as his next step, according to the latest information from England this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been left 'surprised' by the offers to remain in the Premier League after his time with Manchester City comes to an end this summer, and is now starting to weigh up what he wants as his next step, according to the latest information.

The Etihad club confirmed that the 32 year-old would be ending his ten-year spell in the North-West at the end of the current season, with Manchester City having no intention of renewing his contract.

While there has been well-reported interest from some of Europe's most prominent clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan, the possibility of Sergio Aguero remaining in the Premier League is yet to be ruled out.

According to Dean Jones of Eurosport, both Chelsea and Leeds United are interested in the Argentine striker. It is reported that the player would prefer to join a club where he will 'not be stuck on the substitutes bench'.

Perhaps more interestingly for fans of the Yorkshire club, Leeds United are described as potentially being a 'much more tempting offer' for Aguero than some might imagine.

Jones reports that the 'profile' of the Elland Road club would 'appeal' to Aguero and Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa is hopeful Leeds are going to become more ambitious in the next transfer window.

Although many are ruling this move out as a possibility for the immediate future, Dean Jones also suggests that Sergio Aguero also has a 'huge offer' on the table from Independiente, should the Manchester City forward wish to return to Argentina.

For those at the Etihad, the search for a Sergio Aguero replacement continues, albeit without any major progress at present. The likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, and Harry Kane have all been reported, although the finances concerning all three players will have damaged the hopes of some.

Pep Guardiola recently claimed that signing a striker this summer would not be possible considering the finances that have been suggested to Manchester City, who recently reported losses during the last financial year.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1001919334
News

Borussia Dortmund suffer major fitness blow ahead of Man City clash

sipa_32843346
Transfer Rumours

Club's profile would 'appeal' to Man City star - player 'surprised' by offers to remain, with Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona all interested

sipa_32882399
Transfer Rumours

Entourage of Man City star hold 'talks' with potential suitor over possible move - exchange deal open

sipa_32771341
Transfer Rumours

Man City complete signing of second Brazilian youngster alongside Kayky

sipa_32878822
News

Man City reach 'signing stage' over five-year deal for Brazilian forward

sipa_32843301
News

Man City handed major injury boost ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

sipa_32843322
News

"I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches!" - Man City star fights back and shows determination during closing stages of season

1002033799
News

"He told me last week, he asked me to keep it a secret!" - Raheem Sterling talks the Champions League, handling pressure and Kevin De Bruyne