Confusion Over City Interest in Serie A Star, European Trio Eye Rising Winger - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #59

Thought we'd finished for the summer? Wrong, we're back with the 59th edition of our transfer round-up series...

It's yet another 2,000 word+ round-up of everything that has been said in regards to the world of Manchester City transfer rumours - you're thrilled to hear it, aren't you?

At this point, I can't get you excited about what's to come with the names that are about to be discussed below. Nevertheless, there's updates on Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Bernardo Silva, and Aymeric Laporte among dozens of other names.

But 'where is Harry Kane' I hear you say!

He's still at Tottenham.

Let's get right into it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Five out of ten as media reports don't seem to have a clue which way this transfer saga is heading, despite there now being less than 10 days to go in the summer transfer window.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first I think:

The Mirror: Their latest report states that Manchester City are still a staggering £50 million short of meeting Tottenham's £150 million valuation of Harry Kane. The newspaper claims that while it has been suggested that City would raise their offer to £120 million with further add-ons, that hasn't happened yet.

The Telegraph: Our next update seems to align itself with the view from within the Tottenham camp, as it is reported that Manchester City are poised for a final move to sign Harry Kane this week - which is a similar line across many papers over the past 72 hours. Jason Burt of the Telegraph continues by reaffirming that while City are set to table another bid this week, Daniel Levy is determined to avoid selling the forward.

Moving on to another report from the Telegraph, but this time from Matt Law, it is reported that Levy is determined not to be forced into selling Harry Kane to City - who are expected to make one more effort, but Levy will not drop his valuation or bow to pressure. Furthermore, the Telegraph's sources believe Levy could even refuse a bid that gets close to £150 million.

Law continues by writing that with Kane having three years remaining on his six-year deal, the striker would be in a better position to try to leave Spurs next summer. However, and perhaps unsurprisingly to many, there are fears that Manchester City could switch attention to the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland next summer, and Kane would then have missed out on his big move.

The Daily Mail: Time for some details on the well-documented £100 million opening bid that Manchester City made for Harry Kane several weeks ago. Sami Mokbel details the offer, by stating that the formal offer back in June was made up of £75 million in cash with an extra £25 million in add-ons.

Additionally, it is reported that the feeling inside Spurs is that a move for Kane is now 'virtually impossible', with Daniel Levy 'more determined than ever' to fend off advances from the Etihad - despite Kane’s desire to join the Premier League champions, who are expected to launch a new bid this week, as reported elsewhere.

So where's the good news I hear you ask?

There isn't any, other than the fact that some form of improved offer is expected to land this week. Hang fire.

Robert Lewandowski - Rumour Rating: 1/10

The 1/10 isn't regarding Pep's quotes. The man did say these words, although the idea of the Poland international making the switch to the Etihad in the final week of the window is beyond any sort of imagination.

Nevertheless, this is what Pep Guardiola had to say on the reports that Bayern Munich's star frontman could be available during this summer transfer window.

"Next question. Lewy is such an important player for Bayern and he will stay at Bayern Munich. I'm not going to talk about the transfer market. Nobody knows."

Dusan Vlahovic - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Time for some slightly contrasting suggestions, surrounding the hugely promising Serbian forward over in the Serie A.

Let's start with the ever-reliable Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who suggests that there is 'nothing' between Manchester City and Dusan Vlahovic - amid claims from Italy that an €80 million offer could be made from the Etihad club soon.

Straight forward enough.

Nevertheless, Matt Law stated as part of the latest in the Harry Kane saga that Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is believed to have been 'considered' by Manchester City at some stage this summer, but as expected - the line was that Kane was the champions' number one target.

Could there be a last minute panic from the Etihad? Only time will tell on this one...

Departures

Unfortunately, that really is it for all of the talk surrounding potential arrivals at the Etihad Stadium in the final few days of the transfer window - but brace yourself, because we're about to break down every single piece of exit talk, and there's plenty of it...

Ko Itakura - Rumour Rating: N/A

We'll start with a bit of housekeeping from late last week, with the details of Ko Itakura's loan move to Bundesliga 2 side Schalke.

As per the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, the German club have the option to buy Itakura for £5 million at the end of the 2021/22 season, that would also include a 15% sell-on clause for Manchester City.

Done deal, cleared up.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 4/10

All of the below points in one direction in regards to Delap's Manchester City future, and that direction is in favour of a stay at the Etihad Stadium this season. However, with the pursuit of Harry Kane still rumbling on, we'll keep our rumour rating somewhat on the fence.

We'll start with the hugely impressive news that Liam Delap had signed a new contract at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2026 - another hint at the high regard in which the young prospect is held among coaches at the CFA.

In light of the contract announcement, Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News explained that there had been 'no change' to Delap's status at Manchester City for this season: 'Loads of clubs still want the striker, City are also 'happy to keep him'.

Then came the words from Pep Guardiola, that shone some light on the views within the club on the teenage striker - and they were words that almost certainly will have grabbed fans of the Premier League champions.

Speaking after the 5-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday afternoon, the City boss boldly stated that Liam Delap would be staying at the club for the now ongoing season, whether they sign another striker or not - namely Harry Kane at this moment in time.

Guardiola said, "He [Delap] is going to train with us if a striker comes or doesn't come. He's going to train with us all the season. Him, Cole Palmer, McAtee, Mbete, Romeo Lavia. There are five or six players who will be with us the whole season."

"Many teams want him [Delap], maybe he's the most requested player we've had. But we count on him, he's going to train with us and it depends what's going to happen this season, if he has minutes or maybe we decide on another option."

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Let me just start by clarifying that the rating on this particular story is merely down to the reliability of the source, so it's almost certainly the truth and the stance to believe regarding the situation of the Spain international.

According to the information of Jack Gaughan at the back end of last week, Manchester City have agreed not to stand in Aymeric Laporte’s way if a bid of £60 million comes in for the central defender. It is further noted that the club came to that understanding with the 27-year-old before the summer transfer window.

Gaughan continues by writing that both Juventus and Real Madrid have shown interest in Laporte over recent months, but there remains uncertainty as to whether Europe’s top clubs can finance a deal at the aforementioned valuation.

One must wonder whether the club may be thinking differently after Laporte's impressive showing alongside Ruben Dias at the weekend, and in turn, whether the player himself is thinking differently after being granted the opportunity to prove his worth at the start of the new season.

With just a few days left in the window, it is highly unlikely that we see Laporte move on, although with Manchester City still raising additional funds for Harry Kane, you can't rule out anything just yet...

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: N/A

Time for a momentary break from the rumours and speculation, with some confirmed and official transfer news!

Yan Couto has joined S.C. Braga on a season-long loan deal, with no option to buy.

The Brazilian was also subject to strong interest from the likes of Celtic, Olympiakos and City Football Group's Girona over the course of the summer, but alongside Manchester City coaches, decided upon Portugal and European competition as being the best destination for his development.

We wish Yan all the best for the new season!

Samuel Edozie - Rumour Rating: 6.5/10

Sticking to the theme of young players' futures at the club, a new report from Fabrizio Romano provided a somewhat stunning update on Samuel Edozie - the teenager forward that impressed everyone during the club's recent pre-season campaign.

According to the information of Romano, Samuel Edozie has received 'many approaches' in 'the last weeks', with Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund alongside La Liga's Valencia all wanting him.

It is further explained that Manchester City will 'decide soon' in regards to the player's future, with Edozie himself claimed to be 'open to the idea' of either staying or leaving the club.

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 3.5/10

The Portuguese midfielder wants to leave Manchester City, that's a known fact at this stage - but the latest suggestion seems very wide of the mark in regards to the sort of deal that the Premier League champions would be willing to accept.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Star, Silva is a target for Serie A giants AC Milan in a £45 million deal. It is claimed that AC would want to take Bernardo on loan for two years at a cost of £15 million, before then paying a £30 million fee to make the move permanent.

Not really the sort of move that aligns with the club's desire to raise immediate funds for their pursuit of Harry Kane is it...

Responding to the claims over in Italy, Corriere dello Sport then stated that the rumours from England were 'not completely off'. However, and perhaps predictably, it was stated that the costs of the operation would make it ‘very complicated’ for Milan this summer.

Philippe Sandler - Rumour Rating: 7.5/10

This one seems to be a matter of when rather than if, with Sandler seemingly set for another walk through the exit door this summer.

As per the information of journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester City are ‘pushing’ for Sandler to sign a new contract, before sending him out on loan this summer - with Championship side Blackburn heading the queue.

Additionally, the centre-back sees his contract expire at the end of this season and he ‘may just let his contract run down’. Should that happen, then Manchester City will reportedly scrap his loan plans for this summer.

Tommy Doyle - Rumour Rating: N/A

Our final story of the day comes from Pep Guardiola himself.

Speaking in the aftermath of Manchester City's 5-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, the head coach of the Premier League champions appeared to confirm a loan move for one of the club's promising midfield prospects.

Guardiola has said that Tommy Doyle is 'looking forward to being on loan' this season, although there has been very little in the way of confirmed or increasing reports surrounding a possible destination.

With that being said, it seems more than likely that Doyle would be bound for the Championship, and there has been some understanding that numerous clubs are interested in the midfielder's services for the new season.

