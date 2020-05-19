Contract extension 'completely excluded' for Man City forward - transfer is 'likely' this summer

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are not yet nearing a completion over the transfer of Leroy Sane, although a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium for the winger has now been completely excluded, according to Sky Germany.

It's got to a point now where we're sure you're sick to death of the constant back and forth in this saga, and to be brutally honest, we are too. But the show goes on, this time with Sky Germany providing yet another update on where the transfer now sits in terms of progressing towards completion.

In terms of progressing, it hasn't. Sky claim that although a deal isn't near completion, the two clubs are locked in negotiations over a transfer fee, although an agreement in the short-term is described as 'unlikely'.

That being said, a transfer for the Germany winger this summer is still 'likely', with a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium now 'completely excluded'.

Join us tomorrow for another Leroy Sane update, or maybe in a couple of hours at this rate.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra