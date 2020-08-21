Contrasting reports in Kalidou Koulibaly saga - Italian press claim 'clubs need to hurry'

The latest suggestions from Italy relate to the speed at which negotiations between Napoli and Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly will have to be carried out, in order for the Serie A side to secure their number one target to replace the Senegalese defender.

Despite contradictions from the British press as to where this transfer stands in terms of progression, there is an adamant tone from Italy claiming that this deal is merely a fee agreement away from completion - and even a fee is not too far away from being shaken on.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are 'well underway' for the 29 year-old centre-back - and an initial fee of €70 million 'should be enough' for club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell the player. It is suggested that the Series A side will 'have to hurry' to avoid missing out on their replacement Gabriel - who has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

On the topic of the Lille central defender, the current stance is that Napoli want to ‘break the deadlock’ with Manchester City over Kalidou Koulibaly soon, so that they can close a deal for Gabriel and ‘unlock’ their transfer market - this according to Sky Italy.

Corriere dello Sport bring further information on the previous offer submitted by Manchester City, stating that the Premier League club presented an offer to Aurelio De Laurentiis of €70 million including bonuses in Capri through the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly, Fali Ramadani - and are yet to improve on that offer. It is understood that throughout negotiations, Ramadani has been acting as the intermediary to prevent direct contact between De Laurentiis and Txiki Begiristain.

The lack of murmurs from the English media has become some element of concern to corners of Manchester City fans on social media in recent days. However, Friday brought about an update as to where this deal stands from the viewpoint of British media.

According to the Manchester Evening News, while a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly may not be as close as it is being presented in Italy, the matter is in hand. It is suggested that Manchester City's interest in the player is concrete and the respective valuations of the player from the two clubs are not so far apart as to be unbridgeable.

