Contrasting Reports on Sergio Ramos Future and Man City Links

With Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos now officially departing the club, speculation around his next destination has started to heat up - and you may be surprised to hear that Manchester City are reportedly top of the list.

Ramos will leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a club legend, playing a key role in the club securing 15 major trophies in 16 years.

And while the 35-year-old may no longer be the player he was in his late 20s, clubs around Europe will certainly be circling to sign a veteran defender with such a stunning resume.

As reported by Sport Witness, Spanish newspaper AS have been pondering Ramos’ next destination, and as a surprise to many, Manchester City have been mentioned.

As per the reports, the centre-back’s entourage have been in contact with the Premier League for a ‘long time’. The two sides have an aim to reach a deal soon, in a shock move that would see the La Liga legend practice his trade in English football.

Interestingly, Spanish international and Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reportedly asked to leave the club as he has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time in the 2020/21 season.

The scintillating performances of John Stones and Ruben Dias have made it difficult for Pep Guardiola to fit any other central defenders into his regular starting eleven.

Despite those reports out of Spain, back on English soil the link between the Madrid man and the Blues appears to be far weaker, as the Manchester Evening News have reported that nothing has changed since the beginning of the month, the club will not be pursuing Ramos.

Only time will tell if Ramos will join the Premier League champions, and if he does, what role he will play could be a mystery.

