Contrasting reports over future of Man City star - claims of 'family and friends being informed' of choice

Reports this week have suggested that Sergio Aguero is not close to joining Barcelona, while contrasting reports from different outlets have claimed that he has already informed family and friends of his move to the Camp Nou.

Reports this week have suggested that Sergio Aguero is not close to joining Barcelona, while contrasting reports from different outlets have claimed that he has already informed family and friends of his move to the Camp Nou.

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City on a free transfer when his contract with the Blues expires this summer. Multiple clubs have been linked to the forward with Barcelona being the front runners.

Earlier this week, multiple reports confirmed that the 32 year-old’s move to Barcelona was ‘imminent’ after the player’s lawyers received a ‘draft of the contract’ from the La Liga side. The transfer was reported to be ‘very close’ to completion following intense negotiations in recent days between the two sides.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

But according to a recent edition of Mundo Deportivo, nothing is agreed between the player and Barcelona.

The Spanish newspaper dismissed the claims of an agreement which were made earlier this week claiming sources close to the Spanish giants have assured Mundo Deportivo that they have not sent a draft of the contract to the player and there is no agreement in place.

The Argentine’s camp has also come forward and dismissed reports of an imminent agreement.

READ MORE: Man City release Super League statement

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

However, according to a report from btv esports, Sergio Aguero has already informed his family and friends about his decision to join Barcelona on a two-year contract.

He would be happy to join the Catalan club and play alongside Lionel Messi provided he is presented with a good sporting project, but both parties involved insist nothing is concrete as of today.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is said to be more inclined towards bringing Memphis Depay to the Camp Nou, but newly elected Club President Joan Laporta is ready to bring on Sergio Aguero in order to increase Lionel Messi’s chances of renewing his contract.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra