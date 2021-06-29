Contrasting Reports Surrounding Jack Grealish's Aston Villa Contract and Future Amid Man City Interest

Aston Villa retain hopes of keeping hold of Jack Grealish by offering him a new contract this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Manchester City, with recent reports even suggesting that a deal worth £88 million has been agreed in principle by the two clubs.

Grealish, whose existing deal at his boyhood club runs till 2025, has been dropping subtle hints of a potential switch to the Premier League champions by recently deleting a series of anti-City tweets, after reports last week claimed that the England international is nearing a British-record move to Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite spending a major part of the second-half of the 2020/21 season on the sidelines, the Villa skipper turned some heads by delivering a bunch of imperious performances, which led to him receiving his first England call-up in September 2020.

According to an exclusive report from Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, Villa intend to keep hold of their best player by awarding him a fresh deal with improved wages, with the club aiming to move up the Premier League table after a decent 11th-placed finish last term.

It has never been the intention of the Birmingham side to sell their academy graduate and given the wealthy ownership at the club, a bid in the region of £100 million would not necessarily tempt club officials to cash in on their most prized asset.

Following the recent capture of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City for a club-record £33 million, Villa aim to make more acquisitions in their dream of European football and hope that Grealish will stay put owing to the club's ambitious approach to the transfer market.

However, Grealish's signature could be up for grabs with the midfielder still unsure about his future at Villa and whether he should renew his current deal at the club, as reported by Sport Witness.

Grealish was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, bagging seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Villa.

City boss Pep Guardiola has often heaped praise on the Englishman and would love to have Grealish among his ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

