Could Jude Bellingham Be An Option For Manchester City Next Season?

Jude Bellingham has been the subject of interest from almost every big team in world football. Liverpool are heavily interested, and it almost seems like Bellingham is a perfect fit for the Red's. The midfielder already turned down United and it's unlikely they'll swoop for him again.

Manchester City will inevitably have to replace Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the coming years, and maybe even next year. Bellingham would be as ideal a replacement as any player on the market.

Could Manchester City move for Bellingham?

Bellingham went 19 last month, but already has a vast array of experience. He can play in the centre, or on the left or even on the right. Bellingham would fit into the City system perfectly, and with rumours of Bernardo Silva possibly joining Barcelona, Bellingham may be on the list as a replacement.

Dortmund paid Birmingham £22million for Jude in 2020, and it's expected any fee for the player now would surpass £100million. 

Bellingham has made 61 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring four goals and contributing to 11 assists.

The English midfielder also boasts a goal against City in the Champions League, which Pep Guardiola certainly took notice of.

Could Bellingham be a realistic option for Manchester City next season?

