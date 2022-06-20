Could Manchester City Be Eyeing Up A Move For Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka?

Arsenal have had a busy transfer window splashing the cash on reinforcements to try their best to get back into the Champions League for the first time since 2017 when Arsene Wenger was still in charge, now they are looking at bringing Raphinha in.

Barcelona were the favourite for the Brazilian winger but now Arsenal are showing serious intent to sign him which could insinuate that one of their attackers may be itching for a move away as it is unlikely that Raphinha would come in as a back-up attacker meaning he would be replacing someone.

Saka in the North London derby IMAGO / NurPhoto

Saka made his competitive debut for Arsenal in a Europa League game in 2018 after being at Watford at youth level.

Since then the 20-year-old has made himself a key figure under Mikel Arteta having played 130 games for the club scoring 23 goals and getting 29 assists in that time.

He got 19 of those goal contributions in the season just gone when The Gunners didn't even have any European football to contend with showing that he is improving every year.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are set to depart Pep Guardiola's side this summer so a replacement may be needed, as well as that Riyad Mahrez also only has one year left on his contract meaning the Champions may be short for depth on the wings very soon.

Bukayo Saka's contract is up in two years and with Arsenal not getting into Europe's elite negotiations have been taken longer than fans and Arteta would have liked.

No reliable sources have yet said that Manchester City have an interest and Arsenal may just be replacing Nicolas Pepe however everything does make sense whether it be this season or next for Saka to be united with Guardiola.

