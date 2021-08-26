Cristiano Ronaldo Eager for New Challenge Amid Man City Links - Forward's Agent 'Ready' to Hold Talks With Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to leave Juventus in search of a new challenge before the transfer window shuts next week, according to reports.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with City having suffered defeat in their pursuit of Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he is staying at Tottenham this summer.

After enduring an unconvincing start to the fresh campaign, the Manchester outfit, who have already broken their transfer record by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month, are keen to add a recognised striker to the ranks before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City have emerged as the only possible destination for Ronaldo should an exit from Juventus indeed materialise, with the Portugal international seeking a move away from the club he joined in 2018 following a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid.

As reported by Romeo Agresti of Goal, Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, was ready to conduct talks with the Italian giants on Thursday morning over the possibility of striking a deal with City, who have not dismissed the chances of landing the ex-Manchester United man this month.

Furthermore, as per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Mendes is working to try and broker a deal with Juventus which would take the Benfica academy graduate to City, who have been dealt a serious blow after missing out on signing Kane, who was their one-and-only attacking target until very recently.

It has also been confirmed that Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus to begin a new chapter in the twilight of his career, and that these following hours would be 'decisive' in determining the likelihood of a potential move to City this summer.

It has been reported recently that Juventus are seeking a fee in the region of €25-30 million for their talisman, who has been offered a two-year contract worth €14-15 million per season by City.

However, City do not intend to offer a transfer sum for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the Premier League champions required to overcome a number of stumbling blocks before a deal can come to fruition.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that Juventus would like Gabriel Jesus as part of an exchange deal for Ronaldo, but City boss Pep Guardiola is adamant on holding on to the 24-year-old, who could be set to start against Arsenal on Saturday after starring against Norwich City at the weekend.

