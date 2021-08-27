Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Accept Significant Pay Cut to Seal Man City Move

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a significant pay cut to seal a move to Manchester City, according to the latest reports.

It's the transfer saga that's shocked the world, but Ronaldo's reported move to City seems to edging ever closer.

It was reported by various outlets on Thursday that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave Juventus in seek of a new challenge. It was also very quickly identified that City were the club he wants to join.

Throughout the day, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was travelling back and forth trying to thrash out a deal between the two sides. Juventus want €30 million, but City are standing firm and saying they don't want to pay a penny, given that the Portugal captain is entering the final year of his contract.

As reported by Graeme Bailey of 90min, the Portuguese forward is willing to take a significant pay cut to force a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City do not want to break their current wage structure, with Kevin De Bruyne currently the highest earner (£380,000-per-week).

Mendes believes that, if Ronaldo accepts a significant cut on his wages, City can commit that money saved into agreeing on a transfer fee with Juventus to seal a deal.

Earlier this morning, the 36-year-old did not train with his current side despite being spotted at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning, and has already left the training centre amid talk of a sensational switch.

All that's seemingly left to do now is for Juventus and City to agree on a fee.

