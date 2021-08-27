August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Accept Significant Pay Cut to Seal Man City Move

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a significant pay cut to seal a move to Manchester City, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

It's the transfer saga that's shocked the world, but Ronaldo's reported move to City seems to edging ever closer. 

It was reported by various outlets on Thursday that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave Juventus in seek of a new challenge. It was also very quickly identified that City were the club he wants to join.

Throughout the day, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was travelling back and forth trying to thrash out a deal between the two sides. Juventus want €30 million, but City are standing firm and saying they don't want to pay a penny, given that the Portugal captain is entering the final year of his contract.

READ MORE: Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo reach 'total agreement' over transfer

READ MORE: Man City's Champions League group-stage opponents confirmed

As reported by Graeme Bailey of 90min, the Portuguese forward is willing to take a significant pay cut to force a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City do not want to break their current wage structure, with Kevin De Bruyne currently the highest earner (£380,000-per-week). 

Mendes believes that, if Ronaldo accepts a significant cut on his wages, City can commit that money saved into agreeing on a transfer fee with Juventus to seal a deal. 

READ MORE: Man City make major breakthrough in Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

READ MORE: Personal terms discussed between Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this morning, the 36-year-old did not train with his current side despite being spotted at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning, and has already left the training centre amid talk of a sensational switch.

All that's seemingly left to do now is for Juventus and City to agree on a fee.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_34678161
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Accept Significant Pay Cut to Seal Man City Move

sipa_34695215
Transfer Rumours

Man City Closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo Signing From Juventus - Transfer Fee Yet to Be Agreed Upon

sipa_34695301
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Arrive in England & Complete Man City Transfer Following Departure From Juventus Training Ground

CR7
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Ready' to Submit Cristiano Ronaldo Offer - Major Developments in Negotiations Expected Today

sipa_34581508
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Reports for Juventus Training Amid Man City Links

ESV
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

COVERR
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Potential Man City Departures Amid Cristiano Ronaldo Links

sipa_34659516
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus Out Wide & Raheem Sterling Up Front - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)