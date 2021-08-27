Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Arrive in England & Complete Man City Transfer Following Departure From Juventus Training Ground

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to fly to England and complete a move to Manchester City in these coming hours, according to reports.

The 36-year-old did not train with his current side despite being spotted at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning, and has already left the training center amid talk of a sensational switch to City.

It has been reported recently that the Portugal captain spent around 40 minutes at the training center on Friday after bidding farewell to his teammates, as he awaits his agent Jorge Mendes to bring an official offer from City in these next hours after expressing his desire to leave Juventus .

Mendes has negotiated a transfer fee for the former Real Madrid man with City, who will come close to Juventus' demands by presenting an offer in the region of €30 million for the striker, as the Premier League champions have offered a two-year contract offer worth €15 million-per-year at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Nicolò Schira, Ronaldo is ready to fly to England in these next hours and seal a move to City, who are ready to make an official bid to Juventus for the ex-Manchester United talisman.

It has emerged that City have a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have emerged as the leading candidate to sign Ronaldo ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he will be staying at Spurs past the summer.

City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Raheem Sterling has been touted as a candidate whose exit is being discussed by the club, as the England international would be allowed to leave for the right price despite netting in City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at the weekend,

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus, who has been the Old Lady's top transfer target this summer. It was even suggested that Juventus would be highly interested in brokering an exchange deal for Ronaldo that would see Jesus head the other way.

