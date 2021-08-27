August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Arrive in England & Complete Man City Transfer Following Departure From Juventus Training Ground

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to fly to England and complete a move to Manchester City in these coming hours, according to reports.
Author:
Publish date:

The 36-year-old did not train with his current side despite being spotted at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning, and has already left the training center amid talk of a sensational switch to City.

It has been reported recently that the Portugal captain spent around 40 minutes at the training center on Friday after bidding farewell to his teammates, as he awaits his agent Jorge Mendes to bring an official offer from City in these next hours after expressing his desire to leave Juventus .

Mendes has negotiated a transfer fee for the former Real Madrid man with City, who will come close to Juventus' demands by presenting an offer in the region of €30 million for the striker, as the Premier League champions have offered a two-year contract offer worth €15 million-per-year at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo reach 'total agreement' over transfer

READ MORE: Man City's Champions League group-stage opponents confirmed

According to Nicolò Schira, Ronaldo is ready to fly to England in these next hours and seal a move to City, who are ready to make an official bid to Juventus for the ex-Manchester United talisman.

It has emerged that City have a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have emerged as the leading candidate to sign Ronaldo ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he will be staying at Spurs past the summer.

READ MORE: Man City make major breakthrough in Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

READ MORE: Personal terms discussed between Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo

City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Raheem Sterling has been touted as a candidate whose exit is being discussed by the club, as the England international would be allowed to leave for the right price despite netting in City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at the weekend,

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus, who has been the Old Lady's top transfer target this summer. It was even suggested that Juventus would be highly interested in brokering an exchange deal for Ronaldo that would see Jesus head the other way.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_34695301
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to Arrive in England & Complete Man City Transfer Following Departure From Juventus Training Ground

CR7
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Ready' to Submit Cristiano Ronaldo Offer - Major Developments in Negotiations Expected Today

sipa_34581508
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Reports for Juventus Training Amid Man City Links

ESV
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

COVERR
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Potential Man City Departures Amid Cristiano Ronaldo Links

sipa_34659516
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus Out Wide & Raheem Sterling Up Front - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

sipa_34695392
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo Reach 'Total Agreement' With Official Bid Expected On Friday

sipa_33814995
Transfer Rumours

City Discuss £250,000-A-Week Personal Terms With Player, Juventus Career Reaches 'End Credits' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #61: Cristiano Ronaldo Special