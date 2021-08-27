Cristiano Ronaldo Reports for Juventus Training Amid Man City Links

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at the Old Lady's training ground on Friday morning amidst speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester City, according to reports.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with City having suffered defeat in their pursuit of Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he is staying at Tottenham this summer.

After enduring an unconvincing start to the fresh campaign, the Manchester outfit, who have already broken their transfer record by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month, are keen to add a recognised striker to the ranks before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City have emerged as the only possible destination for Ronaldo should an exit from Juventus indeed materialise, with the Portugal international seeking a move away from the club he joined in 2018 following a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid.

As reported by Sky Sports News, Ronaldo arrived for training at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning ahead of their Serie A clash against Empoli on Saturday.

It has emerged that City have a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like left out of the squad at the weekend to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, it was stated that the ex-Manchester United star will bid farewell to his current teammates in Turin on Friday after having already emptied his locker at the club, with Juventus expected to accept a official bid worth €30 million from City for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Premier League champions have emerged as the leading candidates to sign the 36-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who wants to leave Juventus before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Raheem Sterling has been touted as a candidate whose exit is being discussed by the club, as the England international would be allowed to leave for the right price despite netting in City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at the weekend,

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus, who has been the Old Lady's top transfer target this summer. It was even suggested that Juventus would be highly interested in brokering an exchange deal for Ronaldo that would see Jesus head the other way.

