Cristiano Ronaldo Seeking to 'Engineer' Man City Switch This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is actively seeking to 'engineer' a move to Manchester City this summer, according to some staggering claims from L'Equipe in France on Tuesday night.

The legendary Portuguese forward is reportedly confident of an exit from Juventus this summer, and with Manchester City in desperate need of a new striker this summer, a move to the Etihad Stadium may not be entirely out of the question.

The latest information comes from France, where L'Equipe provide a detailed report into the latest activity involving Jorges Mendes - who is also the agent of Bernardo Silva, who in turn is looking for a route out of Manchester.

Get French Football News have outlined the entirety of L'Equipe's groundbreaking report into the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo - with the newspaper's most senior transfer reporter, Hugo Delom providing the details.

We start with the basics of a potential transfer, and that is that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'seeking to engineer' a move to Manchester City this summer, in a deal that will quite obviously depend on whether or not the Premier League champions abandon their pursuit of Harry Kane - largely due to Daniel Levy's insistence not to sell Spurs' prized asset.

As per the translation from Get French Football News, L'Equipe report that Cristiano Ronaldo has 'spoken' with a number of Manchester City players about a move, including the club's Portuguese contingent of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo - who the report label as his 'friends'.

Doubling down on the claims, the report states that Ronaldo himself believes a deal will happen this summer, while his agent, Jorge Mendes, is 'working overtime' - say L'Equipe - and is seeking to engineer a part swap deal that could see his fellow client Bernardo Silva heading to Juventus.

On the topic of the possibility of a part swap deal, it is also claimed that Aymeric Laporte could be included, with L'Equipe rather strongly suggesting that the Spain international's 'attitude is irritating certain key figures' at the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, Jorge Mendes is reportedly 'confident' that a deal can be done this summer, based on 'conversations he has been having' with Manchester City.

As per a separate translation of the same report, this time from Sport Witness, a quite unbelievable time frame has been put on a possible transfer, with L’Equipe claiming that ‘in the mind of the star' a deal 'will even be successful by the weekend’.

But how about the views from Manchester City?

Well, L'Equipe state that Manchester City are 'willing' to meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s astronomical €31 million-a-year salary, but then are not willing to pay much of a transfer fee - hence the conversation around a possible swap deal.

The full report from L'Equipe and Get French Football News is available here.

A separate translation of the same report from Sport Witness can be found here.

In the meantime, the feeling and understanding in England remains the same: Manchester City want Harry Kane, Harry Kane wants Manchester City, but Tottenham do not want to sell Harry Kane to Manchester City.

However, with the transfer window deadline edging ever closer, could Etihad officials be swayed into taking on board one of football's superstars for a season at the very minimum, before focusing on another primary striker target next summer?

That's the feeling from some fans, who believe that City should certainly be taking up Ronaldo on this reported opportunity, before pursuing the signature of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland next summer - with the Norwegian striker's release clause becoming active in the summer transfer window of 2022.

