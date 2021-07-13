Crystal Palace Eye Move For Man City Midfielder - Patrick Vieira To Use Contacts To Secure Transfers

Crystal Palace's newly-appointed manager Patrick Vieira is reportedly using his contacts at his former employers Manchester City, seeking to sign players from the Premier League champions this summer.

The London club are expected to undergo a major overhaul of their first-team squad this summer, after multiple players were released at the end of the last campaign - and as part of the planned overhaul, Manchester City could be looked towards.

Recent reports from the Mail suggested that the Selhurst Park side were 'in talks' with Manchester City over the possibility of signing rising forward Morgan Rogers for a fee believed to be in the region of £7 million.

However, the young stars over at the Etihad Stadium being targeted by the Eagles doesn't stop with Rogers, as the latest reports on Tuesday suggest that a midfield talent could be next on the radar.

According to the information of Dean Jones, writing in his latest transfer column for Eurosport this week, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is 'tapping into contacts' at former clubs Arsenal and Manchester City as he begins to rebuild at his new club.

Jones reports that among some of the options being explored as part of the planned rebuild, Vieira is now in touch with Manchester City about potential signings, with one of the players being young French midfielder Claudio Gomes.

The 20 year-old was originally signed from PSG’s youth system three years ago, and such was the hype around the talents of the player that some were even suggesting he could become a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

However, after a stagnated progression period since joining Pep Guardiola's side, Manchester City could now be prepared to loan him out at a higher level of football, and learning from one of the greatest French midfielder's of all time could be the perfect destination for Claudio Gomes.

Manchester City had originally been seeking a new defensive midfield this summer, during a time when there was some element of uncertainty surrounding the future of Fernandinho at the Etihad.

However, after the Brazilian recently signed a new one-year extension to his expiring deal last month, Fernandinho will continue at the club and Manchester City have seemingly shelved their plans for a replacement.

There has been an understanding however that Romeo Lavia could be in line for a promotion to the first-team, while City Xtra can confirm that Manchester City hold a level of admiration for Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

