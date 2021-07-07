Crystal Palace 'In Talks' to Sign Man City Winger - Seven-Figure Sum Mentioned

Crystal Palace are in talks with Manchester City over the transfer of 18-year-old winger, Morgan Rogers according to the latest reports.

An exclusive report in the Daily Mail has provided information on the next steps for Manchester City's talented winger, and it is claimed that Patrick Vieira sees the youngster as part of his summer rebuild at Crystal Palace.

The former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder recently made a big step up in his managerial career when he took over the reigns at Selhurst Park earlier this week.

What faces him is a relatively daunting task, with the club recently releasing a staggering 23 first team players. With such a huge gap in the squad, Patrick Vieira and the Crystal Palace board have certainly got a big job on their hands in regards to recruitment.

Signing a player such as Morgan Rogers could be perfect, with his youth and relatively small transfer fee providing significant potential for development.

Last season, the winger impressed in a short loan spell at Lincoln City in League One. In just 25 appearances, Morgan Rogers scored six goals and provided four assists.

Despite such an impressive run in the side, it all ended in heartbreak for Morgan Rogers and Lincoln City, falling short in the League One play-off final, with a 2-1 loss to Blackpool.

Should a move to Crystal Palace materialise and develop over the coming days, Manchester City would want around £7 million and would also ask for their own sell on percentage.

