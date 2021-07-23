Daniel Levy 'Agrees' To Let Harry Kane Join Man City - £160M Figure Mooted

Manchester City are on the verge of completing a record breaking £160 million deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to an exclusive report by Clementine Moodie.

The Blues have been searching for Sergio Aguero’s immediate successor for the duration of the summer transfer window, with Spurs and England captain Harry Kane reported to be the club’s number one target.

Manchester City saw an initial £100 million bid for the 27 year-old rejected during the European Championships last month, with Daniel Levy rumoured to be taking a strong stance, and adamant that his star striker wouldn’t leave this summer.

However, The Sun have on Thursday evening reported the contrary, claiming that Levy has now agreed to let Kane join the Premier League Champions - a major development in the saga surrounding the England star.

In a stunning turn of events, The Sun report that Daniel Levy revealed his u-turn to Harry Kane’s representatives last Friday while the Tottenham forward was best man at his brother and agent's wedding, with a source telling the newspaper, “Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms.”

The source continues by explaining, “A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference. Terms have provisionally been agreed, it’s an incredible deal. It’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”

A transfer from North London to Manchester is “pending” according to the report, with the England skipper having “shaken hands on a £400,000-a-week deal."

A Tottenham source continued, saying, “Daniel Levy is a canny operator though and after Harry’s brilliant efforts and goals at the Euros his value has never been higher. By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference."

"It is also preferable from Spurs’ viewpoint. They do not want to lose him to another London side. Terms have provisionally been agreed, and it’s an incredible deal. It’s now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. Harry is in the pomp of his career, and wants to win trophies. This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”

Interestingly, but perhaps unsurprisingly given the circumstances, the Sun also reveal that Manchester City's English contingent that represented the club within Gareth Southgate's squad over the summer had been giving Kane advice on where to live in the North West.

Pep Guardiola’s squad returned to pre-season on Monday, with the squad preparing to face Preston North End in their only pre-season friendly at the Academy Stadium on Tuesday.

The reigning Premier League champions will then take on their first competitive fixture of the new season, in a Community Shield clash against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Wembley on August 7th - but are still expected to be without some of their international first-team contingent who remain on holiday.

