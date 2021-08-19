Daniel Levy Delivers Verdict on Harry Kane Gentleman's Agreement Over Tottenham Exit - Man City Set to Make 'Final Push' to Sign Forward

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to consider Manchester City's latest offer to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

It is believed that Kane is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to the Etihad Stadium this week, with sources close to Tottenham accepting the increasing possibility of a departure for the Spurs talisman.

Levy is refusing to entertain any approaches for the 28-year-old, with reports confirming that City have tabled a fresh offer worth £125 million for the striker. Interestingly, it has been mentioned that Kane has hired a new PR firm, which means that his brother and agent Charlie Kane will now take a back-seat in ongoing negotiations.

It has emerged that Kane believes that Daniel Levy hasn't honoured a meeting conducted between the pair towards the end of the previous campaign, during which the forward was promised that he could leave Spurs this summer if the club would fail to match his desire to win major trophies.

According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, Levy believes that the gentleman's agreement with the England captain was only to sell him to a club abroad this summer, unless an 'amazing' offer was made by a Premier League side.

Kane believes that the upgraded offer worth £125 million made by City for his services is good enough, and that Levy should allow him to leave Tottenham for what would be a British-record fee. City are expected to make 'one final push' to land Kane before the transfer window closes on August 31.

However, Levy maintains that no formal offer for the reported amount has been made by City yet, and even if a bid in the vicinity of the quoted figure is put on the table, the Tottenham chief doesn't consider £125 million to be high enough to sell Kane to a Premier League club.

Though City remain confident of signing Kane, the club are worried that the forward may think that a move may not materialise owing to Levy's stance, as senior club sources have confirmed that the Tottenham chairman is refusing to entertain any offers for Kane, who has hence been left frustrated.

It is worth noting that Levy is set to play hardball by trying to extract a price in the vicinity of £160 million for his most prised asset, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham.

Despite having his heart set on joining City, Kane has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play and train for his current side, and that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has no intention of downing tools and forcing a move to Pep Guardiola's side.

