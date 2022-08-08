David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday

David Coote will be in charge of Manchester City vs Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.

Manchester City host Bournemouth in their first home Premier League game of the year, and David Coote will be the referee for the game. City ran out 2-0 winners in their opening game against West-Ham at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.

City will be looking to make it two from two when they play Bournemouth on Saturday.

David Coote is in charge of Manchester City's game on Saturday. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

David Coote will referee the City's first home game of the season, and Peter Banks will be on VAR. The assistants of David Coote will be Nick Hopton, and Timothy Wood. The fourth official for the game will be Josh Smith, and the assistant on VAR will be Adam Nunn.

The last Manchester City match David Coote was in charge of was City's 0-1 away win at Brentford on December 29th 2021. Phil Foden scored a 16th- minute goal in a hard fought game for City on their way to the title.

David Coote handed out zero yellow or red cards that day, despite both teams committing a combined 22 fouls.

Manchester City will be hoping to make it two from two after their impressive start against West-Ham. Erling Haaland scored twice on the way to the victory, and is hoping to add many more now that he has a taste for goal.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth will kick off a 3pm on Saturday the 13th of August.

