Skip to main content

David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday

David Coote will be in charge of Manchester City vs Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.

Manchester City host Bournemouth in their first home Premier League game of the year, and David Coote will be the referee for the game. City ran out 2-0 winners in their opening game against West-Ham at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.

City will be looking to make it two from two when they play Bournemouth on Saturday.

David Coote

David Coote is in charge of Manchester City's game on Saturday.

David Coote will referee the City's first home game of the season, and Peter Banks will be on VAR. The assistants of David Coote will be Nick Hopton, and Timothy Wood. The fourth official for the game will be Josh Smith, and the assistant on VAR will be Adam Nunn.

The last Manchester City match David Coote was in charge of was City's 0-1 away win at Brentford on December 29th 2021. Phil Foden scored a 16th- minute goal in a hard fought game for City on their way to the title.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

David Coote handed out zero yellow or red cards that day, despite both teams committing a combined 22 fouls.

Manchester City will be hoping to make it two from two after their impressive start against West-Ham. Erling Haaland scored twice on the way to the victory, and is hoping to add many more now that he has a taste for goal.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth will kick off a 3pm on Saturday the 13th of August.

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
News

Shaun Goater And Trevor Sinclair React To Erling Haaland's Manchester City Debut

By Jake Mahonjust now
Isco
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Looking For A Home In Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Borna Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: David Ornstein Gives Update On Manchester City Left-Back Situation

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
De Bruyne_2
News

Kevin De Bruyne Speaks On Erling Haaland Partnership Following West Ham Victory

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Kayky
Transfer Rumours

Report: Kayky Set To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Move To Paços De Ferreira

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago1013700011h
News

'Superhuman' - Gary Neville Full Of Praise For Erling Haaland After His West Ham Brace

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Rayan Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Rayan Ait-Nouri Scores Own-Goal On Opening Weekend

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago