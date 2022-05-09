David Ornstein Reveals Significant Information on Manchester United's Paul Pogba and a Move to Manchester City
Over the past couple of days, a transfer story that has been doing the rounds is centred around Manchester City’s rumoured interest in making a shock swoop for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail initially reported that boardroom officials at Pep Guardiola’s side were indeed interested in the Frenchman’s signature this summer.
In addition, the Guardian have also gone as far as to report that City chiefs would be willing to offer the 29-year old a four-year contract in order to make a sensational switch to the blue side of Manchester ahead of next season.
Martin Blackburn of the Sun had also reported about how the Premier League champions have asked to be kept ‘informed’ about the World Cup winner’s situation at United, as his contract is set to expire during the coming summer, with other clubs like PSG and Juventus also interested.
It has now been revealed that despite the constant speculation around the potentially controversial transfer, the probability of it actually coming to fruition remains slim at this stage.
This is according to the latest information provided by David Ornstein speaking on NBC Sports, who claims that Paul Pogba’s potential move to Manchester City is ‘unlikely’ at the moment, and it is in fact ‘more probable’ that the midfielder heads overseas this summer.
This update comes after Sam Lee of the Athletic discovered that the gifted midfielder was looking for a house in Manchester, which initially appeared to side with the thought of the former Juventus midfielder prolonging his stay within the North-West.
Fabrizio Romano has also recentled revealed that Paul Pogba’s name has been in the hat amongst midfielders such as Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes that have been ‘discussed internally’ by City officials, as they target a midfielder this summer.
While there certainly may be interest in the potential signing of the mercurial Paul Pogba at the Etihad Stadium, David Ornstein’s revelation about how a move abroad is more likely certainly adds up, as the switch between Manchester clubs seems audacious to say the least.
