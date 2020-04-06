City Xtra
David Silva debating 'two interesting proposals' from US and Japanese sides

Danny Lardner

David Silva is debating between ‘two interesting proposals’ from David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami and Japanese side Vissel Kobe, according to Estadio Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Manchester City midfielder is reportedly weighing up several offers from around the world for his services after he leaves the club. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Silva is due to leave City this summer, after 10 years at the club which have brought him 11 major titles.

One of Silva's offers comes from David Beckham's new franchise Inter Miami, who were due to play their first ever home game in March before the COVID-19 outbreak postpones the fixture, intended to be played against LA Galaxy.

Silva’s compatriots and close friends David Villa and Andres Iniesta are also convincing the midfielder to join them in Japan, where the latter is currently in the role of captain.

Image placeholder title
(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Alternatively, the Spaniard has spoken in the past about wanting to play for Las Palmas - his "local team" growing up - who currently sit in Spain's second division.

Among this, uncertainty still lies in the future of the current football season and the contracts due to expire at the end of it, due to the prolonged suspension of English football.

-----

