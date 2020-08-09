David Silva's next club to be confirmed tomorrow? - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #14

The second week of the transfer window approaches its conclusion, and with it we have news about David Silva's future, a plot to sign Bernardo Silva, rival interest in Kalidou Koulibaly and a trio of defenders linked with an exit.

It's certainly been an eventful day #14 of City Xtra's transfer round-up...

-----

Bernardo-lona?

In what could become this year's equivalent of the Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich saga, Spanish giants Barcelona are ready to launch a bid to prise Bernardo Silva away from Manchester City. That's according to the Telegraph, anyway, who says Barcelona will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Portuguese midfielder.

Should Manchester City fans be worried? In a word, no. Not unless you believe Mike McGrath at the Telegraph is privy to Barcelona's transfer plans, or that the Catalan club could even afford Bernardo.

David Silva 'a matter of hours' from breaking hearts

We knew this day was coming, but it doesn't make it any less heartbreaking. Manchester City icon David Silva has been linked with a move to Lazio quite intensely for the past few days, and Tuttosport allege that a deal is a 'matter of hours' from completion, and will be confirmed tomorrow.

It had seemed likely that Silva would leave City for a side where winning trophies was less important, like MLS side Inter Miami, Las Palmas or Tottenham, but it will be fun to see how the legend fares in Italy. And, if the stars align, Manchester City could end up facing Lazio in next season's Champions League...

Trio of updates on Koulibaly's future

Three separate reports arrived today on the future of Kalidou Koulibaly. Gabriele Marcotti told Sky Sports' transfer podcast that Napoli recognise Koulibaly may leave this summer, and that only two clubs could compete for his signature: City and Manchester United. Sorry lads, the allure of playing next to Harry Maguire may prove irresistible.

La Repubblica likewise claimed that the two Manchester sides are interested, while Raffaele Auriemma wrote in Tuttosport claiming that Koulibaly's agent has told Napoli that City's offer is only €60M - with the Naples side holding out for at least €80M.

Half-price Stones

Chelsea have decided they will make a move to sign John Stones, according to the Mirror, but they will only do so if Manchester City are ready to accept a substantial loss on the initial investment made on the defender when he arrived from Everton.

The transfer fee would be around £20m in that case - with it believed that City would probably be willing to do business on that basis. However, we have more faith in Txiki Begiristain's skills - it would be a surprise if Stones left for anything less than £30m.

Nicolas Offamendi

Nicolas Otamendi? More like Nicolas Offamendi!

That's according to the Sun, who claim that Manchester City have cut the asking price for the Argentine defender to £8m. Spanish sides Valencia and Real Betis have been credited with an interest in Nico. Unlike with Stones, this is a story that sounds more plausible. At 32 and out of favour, it's unlikely Manchester City will be able to demand a substantial amount for Otamendi.

All defenders must go?

Not content with having two defenders linked with a move away from the club, Manchester City have completed a hat-trick today. Completing the trio of defenders possibly leaving the club, Everton have made Tosin Adarabioyo a back-up target, should their first-choice options fail to come to fruition.

That's what the Mirror claim, although other reports have suggested Manchester City want to offer the young defender a new contract. If you want an insight into Adarabioyo's future at City, have a read of this interview we did with RoversChat.

Back to the Championship for Muric

After an unsuccessful loan spell in the EFL Championship with Nottingham Forest, Montengrin goalkeeper Aro Muric is a target for Blackburn Rovers, reports journalist Alan Nixon. After Adarabioyo's successful spell there this season, Muric may have more luck with Rovers than he did with Forest. They like to play possession-based football, which would play to the strengths of the 'keeper.

Sporting Lisbon close to deal for the Invisible Man

Pedro Porro. The man. The myth. The legend. He is the physical embodiment of the famous Manchester City chant 'We're not really here...'.

The full-back/winger is apparently a Manchester City player, not that anybody really knows who he is, and Portuguese media outlet Record claim he's close to a two-year deal to sign for Sporting Lisbon. There will be an option to make the move permanent for €8.5M.

That sounds like a lot of money for a player I'm not even convinced actually exists, so we may be on the verge of another Txiki Begiristain masterclass.

-----

You can follow the author on twitter here: @MDGough96

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra