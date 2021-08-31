Deadline Day Live - Man City Transfer News & Updates

Live updates throughout the transfer deadline day on all the arrivals and departures from Manchester City.

The day has come: Tuesday August 31. Transfer deadline day, and it could prove to be a busy day in the world of Manchester City.

After a long, gruelling transfer window where the Premier League champions took more misses that hits, there could be a few surprises in store as City are linked several ins and outs.

Nuno Mendes has been linked with City, with Sporting ready to sell the teenager if their valuation is met.

City Xtra keep you up to date with the latest developments on deadline day ahead of the 11 PM (UK) deadline.

17:28 - Espanyol reach loan agreement for Herrera

Esports RAC1: Espanyol have closed a deal to sign Yangel Herrera from City on a season-long loan with no option to buy.

16:44 - City not willing to match Mendes fee

Fabrizio Romano: Nuno Mendes is very close to moving to PSG, as the left-back has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side, after City refused to offer €40 million for the Portugese starlet.

16:27 - Herrera undergoing medical ahead of Espanyol move

Mail Sport: Yangel Herrera is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Espanyol, with the Spanish side hopeful of reaching an agreement despite there being 'a few hitches' in negotiations.

16:11 - Diounkou joins Granada on four-year contract

Official: Alpha Diounkou will spend the 2021/22 season on loan at San Fernando CD after signing for Granada from City on a four-year deal, as he confirmed his exit on Monday evening.

15:43 - City in touch with Mendes' agent

Fabrizio Romano: City, alongside PSG, have been in touch with Nuno Mendes' agent Miguel Pinho, as Sporting are demanding €40 million for the 19-year-old.

15:38 - Sporting agree to sell Mendes on deadline day

Pedro Sepúlveda: Sporting have agreed to cash in on Nuno Mendes on the final day of the transfer window, with City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG are in contact with his agent Miguel Pinho.

15:19 - Roberts expected to seal Troyes loan move

GFFN: Patrick Roberts is expected to complete a season-long loan from City to ES Troyes on Tuesday.

14:23 - City ready to sanction Doyle loan

Football Insider: City are 'willing' to let Tommy Doyle leave on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

