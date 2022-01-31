Deadline Day Live - Manchester City Transfer News and Updates

Live updates throughout the transfer deadline day on all the arrivals and departures from Manchester City.

The day has arrived. January 31, the final day of the January transfer window across Europe, with plenty of activity expected in the world of Manchester City as we still await the official confirmation of Julian Alvarez's highly-anticipated move to the Etihad Stadium from River Plate.

It was reported recently that the deal has been completed after all required paperwork was signed over a deal that would see Alvarez head back to River Plate on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with Manchester City set to confirm their coup on Monday.

Whilst the likes of James Trafford, Tommy Doyle and Finley Burns have all been sent on loan for the rest of the season, it remains to be seen if Manchester City sanction last-minute loans for James McAtee and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand following interest from Swansea.

City Xtra keep you up to date with the latest transfer news and developments on Deadline Day, with the January window set to shut at 11 PM [UK] on Monday.

08:40 - MK Dons eyeing Smith loan swoop

Adrian Kajumba/Daily Mail: Manchester City and MK Dons are discussing a permanent deal for midfielder Matt Smith.

Read our most recent transfer roundup here to get to speed with all incomings and outgoings at Manchester City ahead of Deadline Day.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra