Deal for Man City forward moving 'fairly close' - an agreement between clubs remains

The transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close' according to Raphael Honigstein of the Athletic.

As we move ever closer to the summer transfer window, developments in the year-long saga surrounding Leroy Sane with a return to the Bundesliga appear to be picking up speed, with the latest update coming from one of the more reliable sources.

Speaking on the Ornstein & Chapman podcast on the Athletic, German football correspondent Raphael Honigstein has revealed that a deal between Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close'. The Bundesliga side believe that an agreement between themselves, the player and his agent is 'basically done', with an agreement with Manchester City being all that remains between themselves and a completed transfer.

Although no specific transfer fees were mentioned in the segment, recent reports from the Telegraph have suggested that while Bayern Munich are set to launch a fresh £50 million bid, it is believed a package of around €65 million should be enough to get this deal over the line.

