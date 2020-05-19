City Xtra
Deal for Man City forward moving 'fairly close' - an agreement between clubs remains

Freddie Pye

The transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close' according to Raphael Honigstein of the Athletic.

As we move ever closer to the summer transfer window, developments in the year-long saga surrounding Leroy Sane with a return to the Bundesliga appear to be picking up speed, with the latest update coming from one of the more reliable sources.

Speaking on the Ornstein & Chapman podcast on the Athletic, German football correspondent Raphael Honigstein has revealed that a deal between Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close'. The Bundesliga side believe that an agreement between themselves, the player and his agent is 'basically done', with an agreement with Manchester City being all that remains between themselves and a completed transfer.

germany-v-estonia-uefa-euro-2020-qualifier (1)

Although no specific transfer fees were mentioned in the segment, recent reports from the Telegraph have suggested that while Bayern Munich are set to launch a fresh £50 million bid, it is believed a package of around €65 million should be enough to get this deal over the line.

New government stance may mean disaster for Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The British government have reportedly vetoed a bid to exempt sports stars from a travel quarantine, potentially leading to disaster for Manchester City in the Champions League, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

by

Freddie Pye

Man City 'confident' midfielder will sign contract

Manchester City's Spanish playmaker is set to leave the club on June 30th after spending 10 years at the Etihad Stadium - but the club want to keep him for the remainder of the campaign.

Matt Astbury

Man City midfielder claims playing at the Etihad Stadium is "part of a dream"

Man City midfielder Rodrigo has described playing for the club as "part of a dream".

harryasiddall

"This is what made me become another City supporter" - Rodrigo reflects on a year in Manchester

Spanish international Rodrigo has been sitting down with the clubs official website recently to discuss his first season in England.

harryasiddall

Man City to return to training this week following Premier League vote

Manchester City will return to training from Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly NOT under threat of being sold according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have entered the race for Napoli star Dries Mertens, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

Nathan Allen

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall