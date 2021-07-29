Deal Involving Man City Midfielder 'Has Progressed' - Seven Figure Transfer Fee Plus Add-Ons Involved

Manchester City midfielder Ivan Ilic is closing in on a return to Serie A side Hellas Verona, according to the latest emerging information.

The Serbian midfielder has been targeted by Hellas Verona throughout the summer transfer window, with the Italian side looking to beat their rivals to Ilic’s signature.

Across previous weeks and months, Ilic has been the target of both Hellas Verona and Torino, and the latest reliable reports from England suggest that the former are on the cusp of getting their man.

Ilic spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Hellas Verona and established himself as a key member of the Veneto side’s midfield, as the club earned a mid-table finish.

With the club having only returned to the Italian top-flight in 2019, Hellas Verona will be looking to further cement their place in the division and the permanent recruitment of Ivan Ilic is seen as a key step.

According to a report by the ever-reliable Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph, negotiations between Manchester City and Hellas Verona have 'progressed' to the point where a transfer fee of €8 million plus add-ons has been agreed.

Whilst it has been reported in Italy that Hellas Verona were facing competition for Ivan Ilic’s services from Serie A rivals Torino, the latest reports suggest that the former will beat their rivals and Ivan Ilic will return to the club on a permanent basis.

Manchester City are currently in the process of fundraising, as the club chase the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and the sale of Ivan Ilic – who has never even kicked a ball for the Etihad club - for a large fee will be seen as excellent business.

Should the deal go through for a fee of €8 million plus various add-ons, as reported, then this would represent a step in the right direction as Manchester City look to raise funds to revitalise their squad ahead of the new season.

