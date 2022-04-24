Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Target Open to Summer Exit After Rejecting THIRD Contract Extension

Declan Rice is open to the possibility of leaving West Ham in the summer after rejecting a third contract renewal offer at the London Stadium amid interest from Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City are understood to be considering a summer swoop for one of England's best emerging midfield talents in Declan Rice, who has enjoyed a stellar campaign at West Ham after starring for his country at the European Championships last summer.

Amongst Declan Rice’s long list of admirers for his all-encompassing displays in midfield, it was revealed that one of them included Pep Guardiola - who has reportedly spoken ‘highly’ about the West Ham talisman within his own circle.

In addition, Fabrizio Romano had also claimed that the Premier League champions are exploring the market to bring in a midfielder next term, with Fernandinho set to leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022.

While the 23-year-old shut down the speculation around his departure as ‘just noise’ in conversation with Gary Neville, it has been revealed that he may be looking for an exit door in the upcoming summer window.

It has also been claimed that the east London outfit consider their biggest asset as ‘untouchable’, much like David Moyes has maintained publicly, but the player has so far refused

With reports stating that the Sky Blues will spend a major chunk of their transfer budget on signing Erling Haaland in the summer, only time will tell whether the club will agree to the £150 million price tag publicly set by Moyes.

Aside from the financial aspect, it looks unlikely that Manchester City will consider splurging on a defensive midfielder when they have one of the most in-form players in the position at their disposal in none other than Rodri.

